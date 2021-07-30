checkAd

IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:00  |  25   |   |   

  • Reports second quarter 2021 revenue of $9.8 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.12 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14
  • Issues Q3 and full year 2021 financial guidance

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system, and non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring systems that are designed for use during MRI procedures, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“This quarter marks another record high in total bookings for our products, giving us confidence and optimism for the second half of 2021. Our second quarter financial results are a continuation of the growth trends we have seen over the last four quarters since the rise of COVID-19. I am very proud of our team and their resilience in overcoming the challenges of the past year. This is an exciting time in our history marked by growing demand for our unique products along with a new product cycle on the horizon, provides a strong platform for continued positive results,” said Roger Susi, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $9.8 million compared to $6.8 million for the second quarter 2020. Net income was $1.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.1) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share for the second quarter 2020. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share is primarily the result of a $3.0 million increase in revenue for the second quarter 2021. Additionally, during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized $2.8 million of general and administrative expense related to our former CEO.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which excludes $0.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax expense. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $0.6 million, which excludes $0.3 million of on-going stock compensation expense, net of tax, and $2.4 million of expenses, net of tax, related to the separation of our former CEO. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.14 for the second quarter 2021, compared to $0.05 for the second quarter 2020.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported revenue of $19.0 million compared to $15.5 million for the same period in 2020. Net income was $2.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share for the same period in 2020. The increase in net income and diluted earnings per share is primarily the result of a $3.5 million increase in revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Additionally, during the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recognized total general and administrative expense of $3.2 million related to our former CEO.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which excludes $0.5 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax expense. Non-GAAP net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $2.8 million, which excludes $0.7 million of on-going stock compensation expense, net of tax, and $2.4 million of expenses, net of tax, related to the separation of our former CEO. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.27 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.22 for the same period in 2020.

Revenue Information:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30, 
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Devices:                      
MRI compatible IV infusion pump system $ 2,456,767   $ 1,875,159   $ 5,960,114   $ 4,539,993
MRI Compatible Patient Vital Signs Monitoring Systems   3,377,719     1,927,473     5,981,549     4,546,988
Total Devices revenue   5,834,486     3,802,632     11,941,663     9,086,981
Disposables, services and other   3,490,969     2,535,548     6,126,435     5,467,449
Amortization of extended warranty agreements   484,968     456,512     966,321     917,803
Total revenue $ 9,810,423   $ 6,794,692   $ 19,034,419   $ 15,472,233
                       

For the second quarter 2021, domestic sales were 82.0 percent of total revenue, compared to 68.3 percent for the second quarter 2020. Gross profit margin was 74.7 percent for the second quarter 2021, compared to 72.6 percent for the second quarter 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, domestic sales were 80.5 percent of total revenue, compared to 70.9 percent for the same period in 2020. Gross profit margin was 75.6 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 73.6 percent for the same period in 2020.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet:

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, cash from operations was $4.5 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2020.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, free cash flow was $3.5 million, compared to $0.7 million for the second quarter 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, free cash flow was $4.3 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had combined cash and investments of $56.1 million.

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter 2021, the Company expects to report revenue of $10.3 million to $10.5 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.15, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.17.

For the full year 2021, the Company expects to report revenue of $40.0 million to $40.4 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.53 to $0.55, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.60 to $0.62.

The Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, which the Company expects to be approximately $0.3 million and $1.1 million for the third quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and infrequent income tax items are helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We calculate non-GAAP net income as net income excluding (1) stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period; (2) operating expenses, net of tax, that we believe are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance, and; (3) infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for purchases of property and equipment.

We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchases.

All of our non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our on-going core operating results.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

IRADIMED has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, July 30, 2021. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-413-1781 for domestic callers, or 1-716-247-5767 for international callers, and entering the reservation code 7590809.

The conference call will also be available real-time via the internet at http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/. A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information please visit www.iradimed.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, particularly statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to receive an EC Certificate or CE Mark for our existing products and product candidates, receive FDA 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacture or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

  June 30,
2021 		  December 31,
2020
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,159,661   $ 50,068,728
Investments 948,958   1,909,368
Accounts receivable, net 3,884,704   4,574,932
Inventory, net 4,468,115   3,933,987
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,230,033   771,666
Prepaid income taxes 2,945,799   2,477,211
Total current assets 68,637,270   63,735,892
Property and equipment, net 2,092,224   2,120,148
Intangible assets, net 1,010,073   960,885
Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,614,351   2,715,030
Deferred income taxes, net 992,996   1,272,672
Other assets 232,685   261,993
Total assets $ 75,579,599   $ 71,066,620
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 667,882   $ 657,054
Accrued payroll and benefits 2,010,074   1,714,782
Other accrued taxes 122,452   103,981
Warranty reserve 108,528   90,054
Deferred revenue 2,973,334   1,949,259
Current portion of operating lease liability 268,488   255,698
Other current liabilities 146,435   146,435
Total current liabilities 6,297,193   4,917,263
Deferred revenue 2,034,429   2,305,413
Operating lease liability 2,345,863   2,459,332
Total liabilities 10,677,485   9,682,008
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock 1,232   1,231
Additional paid-in capital 24,350,709   23,676,843
Retained earnings 40,525,994   37,669,451
Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,179   37,087
Total stockholders’ equity 64,902,114   61,384,612
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 75,579,599   $ 71,066,620
           

IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Revenue $ 9,810,423   $ 6,794,692   $ 19,034,419   $ 15,472,233  
Cost of revenue 2,478,122   1,864,587   4,639,802   4,078,317  
Gross profit 7,332,301   4,930,105   14,394,617   11,393,916  
Operating expenses:                
General and administrative 2,564,619   5,002,427   4,994,988   7,865,154  
Sales and marketing 2,469,777   2,374,134   4,848,901   4,807,701  
Research and development 453,679   482,654   929,496   912,936  
Total operating expenses 5,488,075   7,859,215   10,773,385   13,585,791  
Income (loss) from operations 1,844,226   (2,929,110 ) 3,621,232   (2,191,875 )
Other income, net 13,195   17,852   7,532   116,354  
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,857,421   (2,911,258 ) 3,628,764   (2,075,521 )
Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 387,727   (798,988 ) 772,221   (1,732,462 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,469,694   $ (2,112,270 ) $ 2,856,543   $ (343,059 )
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Basic $ 0.12   $ (0.17 ) $ 0.23   $ (0.03 )
Diluted $ 0.12   $ (0.17 ) $ 0.23   $ (0.03 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic 12,313,563   12,076,399   12,312,078   11,983,913  
Diluted 12,554,828   12,076,399   12,539,483   11,983,913  
                 

IRADIMED CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
  2021   2020  
Operating activities:        
Net income (loss) $ 2,856,543   $ (343,059 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Change in allowance for doubtful accounts (879 ) 40,029  
Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory 52,978   35,376  
Depreciation and amortization 680,091   668,823  
Stock-based compensation 705,753   3,227,590  
Deferred income taxes, net 290,183   (834,179 )
Loss on maturities of investments (13,005 ) (8,861 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable 691,107   2,747,675  
Inventory (493,488 ) (1,360,074 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,473,503 ) (674,047 )
Other assets 30,425   (26,402 )
Accounts payable (79,060 ) (319,583 )
Accrued payroll and benefits 295,292   (472,705 )
Other accrued taxes 18,471   (88,451 )
Warranty reserve 18,474   6,611  
Deferred revenue 1,402,978   255,298  
Other current liabilities   31,141  
Prepaid income taxes (468,588 ) (897,951 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 4,513,772   1,987,231  
Investing activities:        
Proceeds from maturities of investments 950,000   480,000  
Purchases of property and equipment (240,543 ) (300,558 )
Capitalized intangible assets (100,410 ) (122,534 )
Net cash provided by investing activities 609,047   56,908  
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from exercises of stock options 22,695   790,989  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (54,581 ) (859,257 )
Net cash used in financing activities (31,886 ) (68,268 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,090,933   1,975,871  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 50,068,728   43,481,781  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 55,159,661   $ 45,457,652  
             

IRADIMED CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Net income (loss) $ 1,469,694   $ (2,112,270 ) $ 2,856,543   $ (343,059 )
Excluding:                
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense 270,571   322,031   533,380   749,831  
Separation expenses, net of tax1   2,353,964     2,353,964  
Non-GAAP net income $ 1,740,265   $ 563,725   $ 3,389,923   $ 2,760,736  
Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,554,828   12,388,190   12,539,483   12,375,844  
Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.14   $ 0.05   $ 0.27   $ 0.22  
                         

1  Separation expenses recognized pursuant to a separation agreement as described in Exhibit 10.1 to Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30, 		 
  2021   2020   2021   2020  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,570,691   $ 790,596   $ 4,513,772   $ 1,987,231  
Less:                
Purchases of property and equipment 108,225   133,965   240,543   300,558  
Free cash flow $ 3,462,466   $ 656,631   $ 4,273,229   $ 1,686,673  
                         

Media Contact:
Chris Scott
Chief Financial Officer
IRADIMED CORPORATION
(407) 677-8022
InvestorRelations@iradimed.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Reports second quarter 2021 revenue of $9.8 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.12 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.14Issues Q3 and full year 2021 financial guidance WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - IRADIMED CORPORATION (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board