AlsterResearch AG Update: Metro AG - Restaurants drove delivery sales up
After food and service industry was allowed to cater guests again in many places, Metro was able to supply regular customers again in Q3 (April to June) and expanded sales in the growth area HoReCa by 57% yoy.
