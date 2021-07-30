Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Metro AG - Restaurants drove delivery sales up After food and service industry was allowed to cater guests again in many places, Metro was able to supply regular customers again in Q3 (April to June) and expanded sales in the growth area HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, catering) by 57% yoy. With the return to profitability, Metro also managed to generate free cash flow and reduce debt. As sociallife returns to normal, the recovery will continue.



