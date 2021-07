Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Nemetschek - A very impressive Q2/2021 result Nemetschek yet again reported better-than-forecast revenues and profitability in Q2, demonstrating that the company continues to strengthen its market position, despite COVID-19-related disruptions. Backed by a solid H1, the group has increased its 2021 targets.