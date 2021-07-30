Promotional Boost for Niagara Falls with Official Fragrance Launch - Niagara Mist Perfume

Celebrating Re-opening of Famous USA/Canada Border Crossing to Top Tourism DestinationNIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / The re-opening of the world's iconic border crossing between USA and Niagara Falls, Canada in August 2021 for …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / The re-opening of the world's iconic border crossing between USA and Niagara Falls, Canada in August 2021 for vaccinated tourists is being commemorated by Niagara Mist Cosmetics' relaunch of Niagara Mist™ Perfume, Official Fragrance of the City of Niagara Falls, www.NiagaraMistPerfume.com . Niagara Mist Cosmetics is a division of Niagara Mist Marketing, a subsidiary of Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD).

Niagara Mist Perfume has been reimagined for this moment with updated fragrance factors, including for the first time a version that is not specifically oriented to either men or women. The direction is toward greater subtlety for today's tastes, in order to be an understated sensory treat. The renewed Niagara Mist Perfume for Women will be followed in quick succession by Niagara Mist Genera, a flexible fragrance designed to let the wearer inspire the fragrance's interpretation, as well as Niagara Mist for Men.

Niagara Mist Perfume is now comprised only of naturally sourced essential oils and aromas with gentle, skin-friendly naturally derived perfumer's alcohol. No phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrance chemicals of any kind are utilized.

The design leader of Niagara Mist Perfume's fragrance update is Sandra Powell. Sandy is a dynamic force. For over 25 years Sandra has been immersed in teaching and working with essential oils, natural ingredients and cosmetic chemistry. This dedication has earned her a reputation as an industry expert. Her education spans Europe and North America, where Sandy has also learned from some of the leaders in the international holistic health community. Sandy had an early interest in indigenous concepts since childhood and was part of the original founding group of practitioners that gained Federal Certification of Aromatherapy in Canada in 1991. Sandy has been featured on numerous radio and TV shows over the years, as well as print media.

The Niagara Mist Perfume brand's credentials as a goodwill ambassador for the city arise from Niagara Mist Perfume's formal standing as the city's Official Fragrance. The perfume brand has a special role to play in reminding people of the pleasures of the Niagara region. Millions of international visitors enjoy the region annually as a destination for recreation, convention and resort activity, and as a romantic get-away. Niagara Mist Perfume is positioned as a creative keepsake for oneself, or as a gift to reach out to friends anywhere for shared pleasures. Surveys show worldwide eagerness amongst travelers to resume pre-pandemic pursuits.