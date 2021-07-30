checkAd

Doo Financial's First Display On Times Square Nasdaq Tower, Establishing A Fully Disclosed Brokerage Relationship With Interactive Brokers

HONG KONG, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Financial, an online broker affiliated with Doo Group, has recently established a fully disclosed brokerage relationship with Interactive Brokers, and celebrated with a debut on the Nasdaq in Times Square, New York.

With this relationship, Doo Financial will be facilitating the development and localization of Interactive Brokers' steadfast trading services in China, while Interactive Brokers provides reliable fundamental services to Doo Financial.

Doo Financial, The New Online Broker  

This fully-disclosed brokerage relationship with Interactive Brokers LLC is established by Doo Financial and Peter Elish Investments Securities, a subsidiary of the group based in the US. 

Doo Financial aims to provide professional investors with brokerage services in trading global securities, futures, CFDs, and many other financial products.

With leading financial technology and integrated service advantages, Doo Financial has achieved full efficiency in executing online account opening, deposit, and withdrawal, as well as trades.

Meanwhile, Peter Elish Investments Securities is 30 years old American securities firm wholly-owned by Doo Financial and is regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Such achievements enable Doo Financial to provide global investors with a convenient and reliable investment experience, unlocking a window of global financial assets.

By virtue of the fundamental support of Interactive Brokers, Doo Financials' clients can seize global market opportunities by depositing their assets in Interactive Brokers' dedicated custodial account, to trade in the US stock market and enjoy a wider selection of financial products.

For more information regarding the relationship, readers can view it here.

Doo Group's Global Securities Business Map Is Taking Shape

Since its establishment in 2014, Doo Group has been dedicated to providing new trading brokerage services for financial products such as securities, futures, and CFDs to individual and institutional clients around the world, deeply involving fintech as well as innovation, and continuously expanding the global securities market.

This relationship with Interactive Brokers marks an important chapter of Doo Group's global securities business layout and it is a key step taken by Doo Financial towards the international financial markets.

In the future, Doo Group will continue to strive with its affiliates including Doo Clearing, Doo Financial, Doo Prime, and Doo Tech to become a leading global online broker with fintech at its core.

