Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: TAKKT AG - A strong recovery in Q2 TAKKT reported an improved Q2 on continuous high demand from customers and a weak base, while high capacity utilisation at manufactures’ end and supply chain issues kept its order backlogs high. The group noted that the high order backlog would reduce partly during H2 2021, resulting in additional sales growth. However, it remains sceptical about the lifting of supply constraints.