Nextech AR Signs a Multi-Event, LiveX Platform Deal and Strategic Partnership with FENEX to Resell Its Augmented Reality Solutions to the UK Home Remodeling and Builder’s Community

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-event deal for the fenestration industry using Nextech’s LiveX platform with FENEX worth approximately $185,000. This event will reach over 30,000 people in the home improvement sector and will introduce a new Digital Marketplace where consumers can interface, try new products via Augmented Reality, and get educated on home improvement options with top UK vendors like Deceuninck, ODL Europe, VBH, Brisant and GQA Qualifications.

FENEX is the fenestration sector's ("fenestration" refers to all openings in the building envelope, including curtain walls, windows, doors and skylights) first virtual exhibition platform powered by LiveX. It is designed to bring together the entire supply chain--FENEX has created a digital marketplace for manufacturers, distributors, retailers with B2B and B2C buyers. FENEX has also signed a strategic partnership to resell Nextech’s Augmented Reality solutions to the home remodeling and builder’s community.

This On-Demand Digital Marketplace is a showcase of Nextech’s solution to support and connect buyers and sellers in a B2B environment. The marketplace solution activates new opportunities for B2B industry ecosystems through opportunities for engagement and exposure. Nextech empowers organizations to accelerate their digital transformation through seamlessly brokering new connections online. Clients’ products and services will gain visibility to a targeted audience leading to improved business opportunities. Nextech strives to elevate the customer journey and create value for businesses by increasing traffic, boosting retention, and driving conversions through augmented reality and its digital experience platform LiveX.

On September 8th-10th, 2021, FENEX is hosting a virtual trade show, career fair and consumer marketplace event for builders and experts in the windows, doors, and skylights trades (https://fenex.co.uk/attend/ ).

Lee Clarke, CEO of FENEX comments:

“When many of the major home improvement shows are canceling events, FENEX has been able to innovate by partnering with Nextech AR Solutions to advance hybrid and virtual events to bring manufacturers, buyers and sellers together into digital marketplaces. Our vision is to continue to scale these marketplaces to other high growth sectors.”