EVgo Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call

EVgo Services, LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website at https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 877-407-4018 or for international callers, 201-689-8471 and referencing EVgo. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states and more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

