EVgo Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call

EVgo Services, LLC (“EVgo”), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before market open on August 11th, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may access a live webcast of the conference available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website at https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 877-407-4018 or for international callers, 201-689-8471 and referencing EVgo. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at a minimum 10 minutes before the start of the event.