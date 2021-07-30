ExxonMobil Earns $4.7 Billion in Second Quarter 2021

First

Second Quarter Quarter First Half

2021 2020 2021 2021 2020

Results Summary

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 4,690 (1,080) 2,730 7,420 (1,690)

Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share

Assuming Dilution 1.10 (0.26) 0.64 1.74 (0.40)

Identified Items Per Common Share

Assuming Dilution — 0.44 (0.01) (0.01) (0.23)

Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items

Per Common Share Assuming Dilution 1.10 (0.70) 0.65 1.75 (0.17)

Capital and Exploration Expenditures 3,803 5,327 3,133 6,936 12,470

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) today announced estimated second-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.7 billion, or $1.10 per share assuming dilution, compared with a loss of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2020. Second-quarter capital and exploration expenditures were $3.8 billion, bringing the first half of 2021 to $6.9 billion, which is consistent with planned lower activity in the first half of the year. The company anticipates higher second-half planned spending on key projects, including Guyana, Brazil, Permian and in Chemical, with full-year spending towards the lower end of the guidance range of $16 billion to $19 billion.

Oil-equivalent production in the second quarter was 3.6 million barrels per day, down 2% from the second quarter of 2020, driven by increased maintenance activity. Excluding entitlement effects, divestments, and government mandates, oil-equivalent production increased 3%, including growth in the Permian and Guyana.

“Positive momentum continued during the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

“We’re realizing significant benefits from an improved cost structure, solid operating performance and low-cost-of-supply investments that, together, are generating attractive returns and strong cash flow to fund our capital program, pay the dividend and reduce debt. This was particularly true for our Chemical business that delivered their best quarter in company history. In our efforts to support society's energy transition goals, our Low Carbon Solutions business made progress in identifying new opportunities and in establishing new partnerships in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and low-emission fuels.”

Second-Quarter Business Highlights

Upstream

Average realizations for crude oil increased 13% from the first quarter. Natural gas realizations increased 1% from the prior quarter.

Liquid volumes decreased 3% from the first quarter, driven by increased planned maintenance activity. Natural gas volumes decreased 10%, driven by lower seasonal demand.

During the quarter, production volumes in the Permian averaged 400,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day, an increase of 34% from the second quarter of 2020. The focus remains on continuing to grow positive free cash flow by lowering overall development costs and increasing recovery through efficiency gains and technology applications.

Downstream

Industry fuels margins improved from the first quarter, but remain on the low end of the historical range, due to ongoing impacts from market oversupply. Lubricants delivered strong performance, underpinned by lower operating expenses and improved margins.

Overall refining throughput was up 3% from the first quarter, when a winter storm in Texas disrupted operations. The company continued to manage refinery operations in line with fuel demand and integrated chemical manufacturing needs.

Chemical

Strong base operations supported best-ever quarterly earnings of $2.3 billion, reflecting reliable operations, higher margins and continued cost discipline.

Industry margins improved in the quarter on higher product prices, reflecting continued strong demand and regional supply constraints. North America's regional ethane feed advantage grew.

Strengthening the Portfolio

ExxonMobil signed an agreement with Celanese for the sale of its global Santoprene chemical business for $1.15 billion, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The sale advances strategic business objectives and includes two manufacturing sites in the United States and United Kingdom. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to standard conditions precedent including regulatory approvals.

ExxonMobil continued to progress its major deepwater developments in Guyana, including the announcement of new discoveries at Uaru-2, Longtail-3, and Whiptail, which increase confidence in the quality and size of the resource and supports the potential for 7 to 10 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facilities in the Stabroek block. Exploration, appraisal, and development drilling continues, with a total of six drillships now operating offshore Guyana. The company's high-return developments remain on schedule, with Liza Phase 2 on target for 2022 startup, Payara on schedule for 2024 startup and Yellowtail targeted for 2025 startup.

The company continues to make progress on previously announced terminal conversions in Slagen, Norway and Altona, Australia, ensuring ongoing, reliable supply of fuels to these markets through the company's advantaged logistics. The Slagen refinery was safely shutdown in May, while Altona is scheduled to cease refining operations in August.

The grass roots chemical plant project, located near Corpus Christi, Texas, recently reached mechanical completion of a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units. The project, which will produce chemicals used in medical, automotive and packaging products, is expected to start up in the fourth quarter of 2021, ahead of schedule and under budget.

Capital Allocation and Structural Cost Improvement

ExxonMobil’s 2021 capital program is expected to be at the lower end of the previously communicated range of $16 billion to $19 billion. Capital expenditures totaled approximately $7 billion through the first half of the year. The company’s capital allocation priorities continue to be investing in advantaged projects, strengthening the balance sheet and paying a reliable dividend.

In addition to reducing structural costs by $3 billion in 2020, the company has captured over $1 billion in further structural savings in the first half of 2021. The company remains on pace to achieve through 2023 total structural cost reductions of $6 billion relative to 2019. Efforts to identify further structural savings resulting from the reorganizations completed in 2019 continue.

Reducing Emissions and Advancing Low Carbon Solutions

In July, the company signed memorandums of understanding to participate in a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland and to explore the development of CO2 infrastructure in France. The Acorn CCS project in Scotland plans to capture and store approximately 5 million to 6 million metric tons of CO2 per year by 2030. The collaboration in the Normandy region of France seeks to develop CCS technology with the objective of reducing CO2 emissions by up to 3 million metric tons per year by 2030.

During the quarter, ExxonMobil expanded its previous agreement with Global Clean Energy to purchase up to 5 million barrels of renewable diesel with commercial production expected to begin in 2022. The agreement is part of the company’s efforts to advance multiple options to produce low-emission biofuels, including new projects, facility upgrades, and purchase agreements. The company expects to produce more than 40,000 barrels per day of biofuels by 2025.

Results and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars 2Q 2Q (unless noted) 2021 2020 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 663 (1,197) +1,860 Higher prices and volumes, reduced expenses Non-U.S. 2,522 (454) +2,976 Higher prices, increased volumes, and favorable one-time tax items, partly offset by higher planned maintenance; prior quarter favorable identified items (-168, inventory valuation) Total 3,185 (1,651) +4,836 Prices +4,570, volumes +290, expenses +90, planned maintenance -300, identified items -210, other +400 Production (koebd) 3,582 3,638 -56 Liquids -106 kbd: higher demand, including the absence of economic curtailments, and project growth, more than offset by lower entitlements, decline, higher planned maintenance, and divestments Gas +304 mcfd: higher demand, including the absence of economic curtailments, partly offset by higher planned maintenance and divestments Downstream U.S. (149) (101) -48 Higher margins driven by stronger industry refining conditions, improved demand, and lower non-maintenance expenses, more than offset by higher planned maintenance activity and absence of prior quarter favorable identified items (-404, inventory valuation) Non-U.S. (78) 1,077 -1,155 Higher demand and improved margins reflecting stronger industry refining conditions, more than offset by higher planned maintenance activity and unfavorable foreign exchange; prior quarter favorable identified items (-1,190, inventory valuation) Total (227) 976 -1,203 Margins +430, demand +270, identified items -1,590, planned maintenance -390, other +70 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,041 4,437 +604 Chemical U.S. 1,282 171 +1,111 Higher margins and stronger demand Non-U.S. 1,038 296 +742 Higher margins, stronger demand, favorable foreign exchange, and reduced expenses, partly offset by planned maintenance; prior quarter favorable identified item (-144, inventory valuation) Total 2,320 467 +1,853 Margins +1,680, demand +250, expenses +100, planned maintenance -160, identified items -120, other +100 Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,513 5,945 +568 Corporate and financing (588) (872) +284 Lower financing costs and net favorable tax impacts

Results and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars 2Q 1Q (unless noted) 2021 2021 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 663 363 +300 Higher liquids prices, higher liquids volumes, and favorable one-time items Non-U.S. 2,522 2,191 +331 Higher liquids prices, higher liquids volumes, and favorable one-time items, partly offset by higher planned maintenance and seasonally lower gas volumes Total 3,185 2,554 +631 Prices +680, planned maintenance -360, other +310 Production (koebd) 3,582 3,787 -205 Liquids -58 kbd: lower entitlements and higher planned maintenance, partly offset by improved reliability and winter storm recovery Gas -879 mcfd: lower seasonal demand, lower entitlements, and higher planned maintenance, partly offset by winter storm recovery Downstream U.S. (149) (113) -36 Winter storm recovery and improved demand, more than offset by higher planned maintenance activity Non-U.S. (78) (277) +199 Higher margins driven by more favorable industry refining conditions and improved demand, partly offset by higher planned maintenance activity Total (227) (390) +163 Margins +190, demand +70, planned maintenance -220, other +120 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 5,041 4,881 +160 Chemical U.S. 1,282 715 +567 Stronger margins Non-U.S. 1,038 700 +338 Stronger margins, partly offset by planned maintenance Total 2,320 1,415 +905 Margins +1,080, planned maintenance -180 Prime Product Sales (kt) 6,513 6,446 +67 Corporate and financing (588) (849) +261 Lower retirement-related expenses and lower financing costs

Results and Volume Summary Millions of Dollars YTD YTD (unless noted) 2021 2020 Change Comments Upstream U.S. 1,026 (1,901) +2,927 Higher prices and reduced expenses; prior year unfavorable identified items (+315, impairment) Non-U.S. 4,713 786 +3,927 Higher prices and favorable one-time tax items, partly offset by higher planned maintenance and unfavorable foreign exchange Total 5,739 (1,115) +6,854 Prices +6,130, expenses +480, identified items +410, planned maintenance -330, other +170 Production (koebd) 3,684 3,842 -158 Liquids -164 kbd: higher demand including the absence of economic curtailments, and project growth, more than offset by lower entitlements, increased government mandates, decline and higher planned maintenance Gas +38 mcfd: higher demand, including the absence of economic curtailments, partly offset by higher planned maintenance, Groningen production limit, and divestments Downstream U.S. (262) (202) -60 Lower margins on weaker industry refining conditions, and increased planned maintenance activity, partly offset by reduced expenses and improved demand Non-U.S. (355) 567 -922 Lower margins on weaker realized fuels margins, net unfavorable one-time items including terminal conversion costs, increased planned maintenance activity, and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partly offset by reduced expenses and improved demand; prior year unfavorable identified items (+341, mainly impairments) Total (617) 365 -982 Margins -1,340, demand +260, planned maintenance -350, expenses +490, identified items +350, other -390 Petroleum Product Sales (kbd) 4,961 4,862 +99 Chemical U.S. 1,997 459 +1,538 Higher margins, improved demand, and lower expenses; prior year unfavorable identified items (+119, mainly impairments) Non-U.S. 1,738 152 +1,586 Higher margins and demand, lower expenses, and favorable foreign exchange, partly offset by planned maintenance Total 3,735 611 +3,124 Margins +2,300, demand +290, expenses +250, planned maintenance -80, identified items +210, other +150 Prime Product Sales (kt) 12,959 12,182 +777 Corporate and financing (1,437) (1,551) +114 Lower financing costs and net favorable tax impacts, partly offset by higher retirement-related expenses

Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital Millions of Dollars 2Q 2021 Comments Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 4,781 Including $91 million noncontrolling interests Depreciation 4,952 Changes in operational working capital (380) Other 297 Cash Flow from Operating 9,650 Activities (U.S. GAAP) Asset sales 250 Cash Flow from Operations 9,900 and Asset Sales Changes in operational working capital 380 Cash Flow from Operations 10,280 and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital

Millions of Dollars YTD 2021 Comments Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 7,577 Including $157 million noncontrolling interests Depreciation 9,956 Changes in operational working capital 1,573 Higher net payables due to market conditions Other (192) Cash Flow from Operating 18,914 Activities (U.S. GAAP) Asset sales 557 Cash Flow from Operations 19,471 and Asset Sales Changes in operational working capital (1,573) Cash Flow from Operations 17,898 and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on July 30, 2021. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Cautionary Statement

Outlooks, projections, goals, targets, descriptions of strategic plans and objectives, and other statements of future events or conditions in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results, including financial and operating performance; total capital expenditures and mix; cost reductions, including the ability to meet or exceed announced cash cost and expense reduction objectives; plans to reduce future emissions intensity and the expected resulting absolute emission reductions; CO2 volumes captured and stored; biofuel production; cash flow, dividends and shareholder returns; business and project plans, timing, costs, capacities, and returns; and resource recoveries and production rates could differ materially due to a number of factors. These include global or regional changes in the supply and demand for oil, natural gas, petrochemicals, and feedstocks and other market conditions that impact prices and differentials for our products; actions of competitors and commercial counterparties; the ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; the ultimate impacts of COVID-19, including the extent and nature of further outbreaks and the effects of government responses on people and economies; reservoir performance; the outcome of exploration projects; timely completion of development and other construction projects; changes in law, taxes, or regulation including environmental regulations, trade sanctions, and timely granting of governmental permits; government policies and support and market demand for low carbon technologies like carbon capture; war, and other political or security disturbances; opportunities for potential investments or divestments and satisfaction of applicable conditions to closing, including regulatory approvals; the capture of efficiencies within and between business lines and the ability to maintain near-term cost reductions as ongoing efficiencies while maintaining future competitive positioning; unforeseen technical or operating difficulties and unplanned maintenance; the development and competitiveness of alternative energy and emission reduction technologies; the results of research programs and the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; and other factors discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors of ExxonMobil’s 2020 Form 10-K.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales. Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, we believe it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2021 periods is shown on page 7 and for 2021 and 2020 periods in Attachment V.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for 2021 periods is shown on page 7 and for 2021 and 2020 periods in Attachment V.

This press release also includes earnings/(loss) excluding identified items, which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. We believe it is useful for investors to consider these figures in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods when one, or both, periods include identified items. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2021 and 2020 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share – assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the corporation’s products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities (“sales-based taxes”). It combines “Income taxes” and “Total other taxes and duties” with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. We believe it is useful for the corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the corporation’s products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown as part of the Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data in Attachment I.

References to the resource base and other quantities of oil, natural gas or condensate may include estimated amounts that are not yet classified as “proved reserves” under SEC definitions, but which are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term “project” as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Further information on ExxonMobil’s frequently used financial and operating measures and other terms including "Cash operating expenses", “Cash flow from operations and asset sales”, and “Total taxes including sales-based taxes” is contained under the heading “Frequently Used Terms” available through the “Investors” section of our website at www.exxonmobil.com.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Downstream, Chemical and Corporate and financing segment earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil’s share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships.

Estimated Key Financial and Operating Data

Attachment I Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars, unless noted) First Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Earnings (Loss) / Earnings (Loss) Per Share Total revenues and other income 67,742 32,605 59,147 126,889 88,763 Total costs and other deductions 61,435 34,245 55,555 116,990 90,661 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,307 (1,640) 3,592 9,899 (1,898) Income taxes 1,526 (471) 796 2,322 41 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 4,781 (1,169) 2,796 7,577 (1,939) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 91 (89) 66 157 (249) Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) 4,690 (1,080) 2,730 7,420 (1,690) Earnings (loss) per common share (dollars) 1.10 (0.26) 0.64 1.74 (0.40) Earnings (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 1.10 (0.26) 0.64 1.74 (0.40) Exploration expenses, including dry holes 176 214 164 340 502 Other Financial Data Dividends on common stock Total 3,721 3,715 3,720 7,441 7,434 Per common share (dollars) 0.87 0.87 0.87 1.74 1.74 Millions of common shares outstanding At period end 4,234 4,228 Average - assuming dilution 4,276 4,271 4,272 4,274 4,270 ExxonMobil share of equity at period end 158,571 180,183 ExxonMobil share of capital employed at period end 221,275 251,998 Income taxes 1,526 (471) 796 2,322 41 Total other taxes and duties 8,441 5,683 7,283 15,724 13,180 Total taxes 9,967 5,212 8,079 18,046 13,221 Sales-based taxes 5,448 3,129 4,662 10,110 7,614 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 15,415 8,341 12,741 28,156 20,835 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies 525 (18) 600 1,125 442

Attachment II-a Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 First $ Millions Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 4,690 (1,080) 2,730 7,420 (1,690) Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss) Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market — 1,922 — — (174) Impairments — — — — (787) Other items (severance - global workforce review) (12) — (31) (43) — Corporate total (12) 1,922 (31) (43) (961) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items 4,702 (3,002) 2,761 7,463 (729) $ Per Common Share1 Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share Assuming Dilution (U.S. GAAP) 1.10 (0.26) 0.64 1.74 (0.40) Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share Assuming Dilution Noncash inventory valuation - lower of cost or market — 0.44 — — (0.05) Impairments — — — — (0.18) Other items (severance - global workforce review) — — (0.01) (0.01) — Corporate total — 0.44 (0.01) (0.01) (0.23) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Per Common Share Assuming Dilution 1.10 (0.70) 0.65 1.75 (0.17) 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

Attachment II-b Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars) First Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream United States 663 (1,197) 363 1,026 (1,901) Non-U.S. 2,522 (454) 2,191 4,713 786 Downstream United States (149) (101) (113) (262) (202) Non-U.S. (78) 1,077 (277) (355) 567 Chemical United States 1,282 171 715 1,997 459 Non-U.S. 1,038 296 700 1,738 152 Corporate and financing (588) (872) (849) (1,437) (1,551) Net income (loss) attributable to ExxonMobil 4,690 (1,080) 2,730 7,420 (1,690) Identified Items Included in Earnings/(Loss) U.S. Upstream Impairments — — — — (315) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — 45 — — — Non-U.S. Upstream Impairments — — — — (41) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — 168 — — (50) U.S. Downstream Impairments — — — — (4) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — 404 — — (3) Non-U.S. Downstream Impairments — — — — (335) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — 1,190 — — (6) U.S. Chemical Impairments — — — — (90) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — (29) — — (29) Non-U.S. Chemical Impairments — — — — (2) Other Items (Inventory valuation) — 144 — — (86) Corporate and financing Severance - global workforce review (12) — (31) (43) — Corporate total (12) 1,922 (31) (43) (961) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items Upstream United States 663 (1,242) 363 1,026 (1,586) Non-U.S. 2,522 (622) 2,191 4,713 877 Downstream United States (149) (505) (113) (262) (195) Non-U.S. (78) (113) (277) (355) 908 Chemical United States 1,282 200 715 1,997 578 Non-U.S. 1,038 152 700 1,738 240 Corporate and financing (576) (872) (818) (1,394) (1,551) Corporate total 4,702 (3,002) 2,761 7,463 (729)

Attachment III Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 First Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) United States 687 628 665 676 664 Canada / Other Americas 529 483 575 552 520 Europe 16 31 35 25 31 Africa 254 333 253 254 346 Asia 669 783 691 680 789 Australia / Oceania 45 48 39 42 43 Worldwide 2,200 2,306 2,258 2,229 2,393 Natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) United States 2,804 2,642 2,767 2,786 2,733 Canada / Other Americas 189 269 216 203 293 Europe 654 619 1,403 1,026 956 Africa 46 4 24 35 6 Asia 3,433 3,218 3,599 3,515 3,464 Australia / Oceania 1,168 1,238 1,164 1,166 1,241 Worldwide 8,294 7,990 9,173 8,731 8,693 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)1 3,582 3,638 3,787 3,684 3,842 1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

Attachment IV Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 First Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Refinery throughput (kbd) United States 1,532 1,440 1,532 1,532 1,499 Canada 332 278 364 348 330 Europe 1,223 1,085 1,153 1,188 1,190 Asia Pacific 607 568 545 576 603 Other 164 145 157 161 166 Worldwide 3,858 3,516 3,751 3,805 3,788 Petroleum product sales (kbd) United States 2,218 1,959 2,077 2,148 2,095 Canada 421 353 409 415 405 Europe 1,297 1,130 1,272 1,285 1,266 Asia Pacific 655 640 665 660 674 Other 450 355 458 453 422 Worldwide 5,041 4,437 4,881 4,961 4,862 Gasolines, naphthas 2,117 1,736 1,996 2,057 1,929 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,704 1,649 1,692 1,698 1,758 Aviation fuels 201 147 183 192 265 Heavy fuels 275 262 257 266 259 Specialty products 744 643 753 748 651 Worldwide 5,041 4,437 4,881 4,961 4,862 Chemical prime product sales, thousand metric tons (kt) United States 2,491 1,985 2,190 4,681 4,180 Non-U.S. 4,022 3,960 4,256 8,278 8,002 Worldwide 6,513 5,945 6,446 12,959 12,182

Attachment V Exxon Mobil Corporation Second Quarter 2021 (millions of dollars) First Second Quarter Quarter First Half 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Capital and Exploration Expenditures Upstream United States 925 1,637 810 1,735 4,435 Non-U.S. 1,892 1,940 1,547 3,439 4,268 Total 2,817 3,577 2,357 5,174 8,703 Downstream United States 193 719 271 464 1,466 Non-U.S. 262 334 199 461 821 Total 455 1,053 470 925 2,287 Chemical United States 313 563 208 521 1,160 Non-U.S. 217 132 98 315 317 Total 530 695 306 836 1,477 Other 1 2 — 1 3 Worldwide 3,803 5,327 3,133 6,936 12,470 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) 9,650 — 9,264 18,914 6,274 Proceeds associated with asset sales 250 43 307 557 129 Cash flow from operations and asset sales 9,900 43 9,571 19,471 6,403 Changes in operational working capital 380 1,460 (1,953) (1,573) 2,402 Cash flow from operations and asset sales 10,280 1,503 7,618 17,898 8,805 excluding working capital

Attachment VI Exxon Mobil Corporation Earnings/(Loss) $ Millions $ Per Common Share1 2017 First Quarter 4,010 0.95 Second Quarter 3,350 0.78 Third Quarter 3,970 0.93 Fourth Quarter 8,380 1.97 Year 19,710 4.63 2018 First Quarter 4,650 1.09 Second Quarter 3,950 0.92 Third Quarter 6,240 1.46 Fourth Quarter 6,000 1.41 Year 20,840 4.88 2019 First Quarter 2,350 0.55 Second Quarter 3,130 0.73 Third Quarter 3,170 0.75 Fourth Quarter 5,690 1.33 Year 14,340 3.36 2020 First Quarter (610) (0.14) Second Quarter (1,080) (0.26) Third Quarter (680) (0.15) Fourth Quarter (20,070) (4.70) Year (22,440) (5.25) 2021 First Quarter 2,730 0.64 Second Quarter 4,690 1.10 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period.

