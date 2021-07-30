SouthGobi Announces Deferral of Payment Obligation Under Convertible Debenture

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that, on July 30, 2021, the Company and Land Breeze II S.à.r.l. (“Land Breeze”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of a major shareholder of the Company (the “Major Shareholder”), signed a new deferral agreement (the “2021 July Deferral Agreement”) pursuant to which Land Breeze agreed to grant the Company a deferral (the “Deferral”) of the interest payments which are due and payable on November 19, 2021 under the US$250 million convertible debenture dated November 19, 2009 (the “Convertible Debenture”).



The effectiveness of the 2021 July Deferral Agreement and the respective obligations, covenants and agreements of each party under the 2021 July Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite acceptance thereof from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).