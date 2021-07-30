checkAd

SouthGobi Announces Deferral of Payment Obligation Under Convertible Debenture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:29   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that, on July 30, 2021, the Company and Land Breeze II S.à.r.l. (“Land Breeze”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of a major shareholder of the Company (the “Major Shareholder”), signed a new deferral agreement (the “2021 July Deferral Agreement”) pursuant to which Land Breeze agreed to grant the Company a deferral (the “Deferral”) of the interest payments which are due and payable on November 19, 2021 under the US$250 million convertible debenture dated November 19, 2009 (the “Convertible Debenture”).

The effectiveness of the 2021 July Deferral Agreement and the respective obligations, covenants and agreements of each party under the 2021 July Deferral Agreement are subject to the Company obtaining the requisite acceptance thereof from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

The principal terms of the 2021 July Deferral Agreement are as follows:

  • Land Breeze agreed to grant the Company: (i) a deferral of the semi-annual cash interest payment of US$8,065,753 payable to Land Breeze on November 19, 2021 under Convertible Debenture; and (ii) a deferral of the payment-in-kind interest payment of US$4,000,000 payable on November 19, 2021 under the Convertible Debenture (collectively, the “Deferred Amounts”), in each case until August 31, 2023 (the “Deferral Date”);

  • As consideration for the Deferral of the Deferred Amounts, the Company agreed to pay Land Breeze a deferral fee equal to 6.4% per annum on the Deferred Amounts (the “Deferral Fee”) payable under the Convertible Debenture, commencing on November 19, 2021;

  • If at any time before the Deferred Amounts and Deferral Fee are fully repaid, the Company proposes to appoint, replace or terminate one or more of its chief executive officer, its chief financial officer or any other senior executive(s) in charge of its principal business function or its principal subsidiary, the Company will first consult with, and obtain written consent (such consent shall not be unreasonably withheld) from Land Breeze prior to effecting such appointment, replacement or termination;

  • The Company agreed to comply with all of its obligations under the prior deferral agreements entered into with Land Breeze;

  • The Company and Land Breeze agreed that nothing in the 2021 July Deferral Agreement prejudices Land Breeze’s rights to pursue any of its remedies at any time pursuant to the prior deferral agreements.
