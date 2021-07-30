No. 11/2021 - Major shareholders’ announcement
Nasdaq
Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 30 July 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 11/2021
Major shareholders’ announcement
Pursuant to Article 38 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces that Thomas Plenborg has informed Cemat A/S that he owns 25,025,023 shares in Cemat A/S equivalent to 10.016 % of the share capital and the voting rights in the company.
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
