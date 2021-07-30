Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 30.07.2021, 13:30 | 14 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKB 22 1026 RIKB 24 0415 Settlement Date 08/05/2021 08/05/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,300 2,750 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750 Total Number of Bids Received 4 12 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,400 2,850 Total Number of Successful Bids 3 11 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 3 11 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 106.238 / 2.030 99.480 / 2.700 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 106.216 / 2.050 99.396 / 2.730 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 106.238 / 2.030 99.480 / 2.700 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 106.160 / 2.090 99.300 / 2.770 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 106.215 / 2.050 99.393 / 2.730 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.02 1.04







