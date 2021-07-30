checkAd

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:30   

Series  RIKB 22 1026 RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date  08/05/2021 08/05/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  5,300 2,750
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750
Total Number of Bids Received  4 12
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  5,400 2,850
Total Number of Successful Bids  3 11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  3 11
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  106.238 / 2.030 99.480 / 2.700
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  106.200 / 2.060 99.350 / 2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  106.216 / 2.050 99.396 / 2.730
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  106.238 / 2.030 99.480 / 2.700
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  106.160 / 2.090 99.300 / 2.770
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  106.215 / 2.050 99.393 / 2.730
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.02 1.04




