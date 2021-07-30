checkAd

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc
Issue of Equity (DRIS)
30 July 2021

The Company announces that it has today allotted 919,499 Ordinary Shares of 1.6187p each in respect of Shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Scheme in respect of the dividend of 1.5p per Ordinary Share paid on 30 July 2021.

The shares were issued at 61.8p per share (being the latest published Net Asset Value adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 30 July 2021).

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Application is being made to the Financial Conduct Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities respectively. It is expected that admission will become effective and dealings in the shares will commence on or around 13 August 2021.

Following this issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 253,986,445 which is also the total number of voting rights.

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End





