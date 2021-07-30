Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production

WORCESTER, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces its increased ability to manufacture and improve the delivery of a small and steady amount of solar tracker sales. Much of the additional equipment in the delivery of its product is existing equipment of small production companies and facilities in Massachusetts. Using the equipment during the nights and weekends when it would not ordinarily be used by the other companies gives an additional source of revenue to the owners of the equipment and avoids capital expenditures by Mass Megawatts. The ability to use other equipment improves the ability to maintain a sufficient cash flow for delivering sales. At some point in the future with an anticipated larger amount of sales, Mass Megawatts plans to have its own equipment if sufficient sales justify the operations of night and weekend shifts in addition to a regular weekday and daytime shift.

The purchase of solar trackers with the solar units for many businesses is an opportunity to save money for the commercial users of solar power. It can use solar trackers to save (or earn) money on the cost of electricity, with the growing number of utilities implementing time of use pricing plans. The power companies encourage customers to consume energy during off peak hours when electricity is cheap and discourage energy consumption when the cost to produce electricity is high. As an opportunity to save (or earn) money, the solar trackers help generate more electricity than stationary solar panels in the late afternoon when the selling price of electricity is higher with many time of use plans implemented by utilities in places like California. The peak electricity paying the best prices happen in the afternoon and early evening, when air conditioning use increases with people returning home from work. The movement of solar trackers throughout the day can avoid the reduction of solar power production of stationary solar units in the late afternoon. The increased power production during these critical higher cost periods can avoid some of the strain on the grid during those critical hours.