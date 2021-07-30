checkAd

Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:44  |  37   |   |   

WORCESTER, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces its increased ability to manufacture and improve the delivery of a small and steady amount of solar tracker sales.  Much of the additional equipment in the delivery of its product is existing equipment of small production companies and facilities in Massachusetts.  Using the equipment during the nights and weekends when it would not ordinarily be used by the other companies gives an additional source of revenue to the owners of the equipment and avoids capital expenditures by Mass Megawatts. The ability to use other equipment improves the ability to maintain a sufficient cash flow for delivering sales. At some point in the future with an anticipated larger amount of sales, Mass Megawatts plans to have its own equipment if sufficient sales justify the operations of night and weekend shifts in addition to a regular weekday and daytime shift.

The purchase of solar trackers with the solar units for many businesses is an opportunity to save money for the commercial users of solar power. It can use solar trackers to save (or earn) money on the cost of electricity, with the growing number of utilities implementing time of use pricing plans. The power companies encourage customers to consume energy during off peak hours when electricity is cheap and discourage energy consumption when the cost to produce electricity is high. As an opportunity to save (or earn)  money, the solar trackers help generate more electricity than stationary solar panels in the late afternoon when the selling price of electricity is higher with many time of use plans implemented by utilities in places like California. The peak electricity paying the best prices happen in the afternoon and early evening, when air conditioning use increases with people returning home from work. The movement of solar trackers throughout the day can avoid the reduction of solar power production of stationary solar units in the late afternoon. The increased power production during these critical higher cost periods can avoid some of the strain on the grid during those critical hours.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production WORCESTER, Mass., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTC Pink: MMMW) announces its increased ability to manufacture and improve the delivery of a small and steady amount of solar tracker sales.  Much of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board