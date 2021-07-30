Nokia Slips as Analysts Differ on Near-Term Prospects Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 13:38 | 24 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 13:38 | (PLX AI) – Nokia shares slipped after analysts differed on the company's near term prospects after strong Q2 earnings. Shares down less than 1%Expect headwinds and tougher comparisons in the second half, Bank of America analysts said (neutral, EUR … (PLX AI) – Nokia shares slipped after analysts differed on the company's near term prospects after strong Q2 earnings. Shares down less than 1%Expect headwinds and tougher comparisons in the second half, Bank of America analysts said (neutral, EUR … (PLX AI) – Nokia shares slipped after analysts differed on the company's near term prospects after strong Q2 earnings.

Shares down less than 1%

Expect headwinds and tougher comparisons in the second half, Bank of America analysts said (neutral, EUR 5.50)

Nokia should see improving adjusted EBIT margin in the next 3 years, rising to 13.3% by 2023, Nokia said (buy, EUR 6)

Nokia should continue its turnaround, with sales up 3-4 percent per year during 2022-2023, with some upside potential if management continues to implement its strategy well during the coming years, Kepler Cheuvreux said (buy, EUR 6)

Nokia has good earnings momentum, clear Mobile Networks turnaround potential and robust market prospects, SEB said (buy, EUR 6.10)



Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nokia Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer