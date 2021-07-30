Moog Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) announced today financial results for the quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Aircraft Controls segment sales in the quarter were $272 million, up 9% year over year with higher commercial sales compensating for marginally lower military sales. Total commercial aircraft revenues were $96 million, 34% higher. Sales to commercial OEM customers increased 26% mostly tied to acquired sales from the recent Genesys acquisition. Commercial aftermarket sales were up 56%, to $28 million, the result of aircraft returning to service and repair and overhaul work on legacy components.

Total military aircraft sales were down marginally, to $176 million. Military OEM sales of $128 million were 19% higher, helped by funded development and activity across a range of programs in the portfolio. Military aftermarket sales of $48 million decreased 31%, as our customers adjusted their inventory.

Space and Defense segment sales were $205 million, up 11% year over year. Space sales of $86 million increased 16% on strength across the portfolio, led by integrated space vehicles and work on NASA programs. Defense sales were 8% higher, at $119 million, the result of increased sales of vehicle and naval applications and component products.

Industrial Systems segment sales were $230 million, a 3% increase over last year. Sales of industrial automation products were up 19%, attributed to stronger capital spending globally. Medical product sales, including pumps and components for respirator products, were down 15% as sales moderated from the COVID-driven demand seen a year ago. Energy sales and sales into simulation and test applications were mostly unchanged.

Consolidated 12-month backlog was $2.0 billion, up 21% from a year ago.

“It was solid quarter for our business with strong cash flow and earnings per share in line with our projections,” said John Scannell, Chairman and CEO. “For the full year, we’re tweaking our sales outlook slightly and keeping our earnings per share forecast unchanged at $5.00, plus or minus $0.15. All in all, steady as she goes.”

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2021 projections of 90 days ago.

Forecast sales of $2.82 billion;

Forecast diluted earnings per share of $5.00, plus or minus $0.15;

Forecast full year operating margins of 10.0%;

Forecast effective tax rate of 24.2%; and

Forecast cash flow from operations of $292 million.

In conjunction with today’s release, Moog will host a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. John Scannell, Chairman and CEO, and Jennifer Walter, CFO, will host the call.

Listeners can access the call live or in replay mode at www.moog.com/investors/communications. Supplemental financial data will be available on the webcast web page approximately 90 minutes prior to the conference call.

About Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog’s high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, automated industrial machinery, marine and medical equipment. Additional information about the company can be found at www.moog.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information included or incorporated by reference in this report that does not consist of historical facts, including statements accompanied by or containing words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “expected,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “approximate,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “presume” and “assume,” are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance and are not guarantees of future performance. This includes but is not limited to, the Company’s expectation and ability to pay a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in the future, subject to the determination by the board of directors, and based on an evaluation of company earnings, financial condition and requirements, business conditions, capital allocation determinations and other factors, risks and uncertainties. The impact or occurrence of these could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results described in the forward-looking statements. These important factors, risks and uncertainties include:

COVID-19 Pandemic Risks

We face various risks related to health pandemics such as the global COVID-19 pandemic, which may have material adverse consequences on our operations, financial position, cash flows, and those of our customers and suppliers.

Strategic Risks

We operate in highly competitive markets with competitors who may have greater resources than we possess;

Our new products and technology research and development efforts are substantial and may not be successful which could reduce our sales and earnings;

Our inability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property or defend against assertions of infringement could prevent or restrict our ability to compete; and

Our sales and earnings may be affected if we cannot identify, acquire or integrate strategic acquisitions, or as we conduct divestitures.

Market Condition Risks

The markets we serve are cyclical and sensitive to domestic and foreign economic conditions and events, which may cause our operating results to fluctuate;

We depend heavily on government contracts that may not be fully funded or may be terminated, and the failure to receive funding or the termination of one or more of these contracts could reduce our sales and increase our costs;

The loss of The Boeing Company as a customer or a significant reduction in sales to The Boeing Company could adversely impact our operating results; and

We may not realize the full amounts reflected in our backlog as revenue, which could adversely affect our future revenue and growth prospects.

Operational Risks

Our business operations may be adversely affected by information systems interruptions, intrusions or new software implementations;

We may not be able to prevent, or timely detect, issues with our products and our manufacturing processes which may adversely affect our operations and our earnings;

If our subcontractors or suppliers fail to perform their contractual obligations, our prime contract performance and our ability to obtain future business could be materially and adversely impacted; and

The failure or misuse of our products may damage our reputation, necessitate a product recall or result in claims against us that exceed our insurance coverage, thereby requiring us to pay significant damages.

Financial Risks

We make estimates in accounting for over-time contracts, and changes in these estimates may have significant impacts on our earnings;

We enter into fixed-price contracts, which could subject us to losses if we have cost overruns;

Our indebtedness and restrictive covenants under our credit facilities could limit our operational and financial flexibility;

The phase out of LIBOR may negatively impact our debt agreements and financial position, results of operations and liquidity;

Significant changes in discount rates, rates of return on pension assets, mortality tables and other factors could adversely affect our earnings and equity and increase our pension funding requirements;

A write-off of all or part of our goodwill or other intangible assets could adversely affect our operating results and net worth; and

Unforeseen exposure to additional income tax liabilities may affect our operating results.

Legal and Compliance Risks

Contracting on government programs is subject to significant regulation, including rules related to bidding, billing and accounting standards, and any false claims or non-compliance could subject us to fines, penalties or possible debarment;

Our operations in foreign countries expose us to political and currency risks and adverse changes in local legal and regulatory environments;

Government regulations could limit our ability to sell our products outside the United States and otherwise adversely affect our business;

We are involved in various legal proceedings, the outcome of which may be unfavorable to us; and

Our operations are subject to environmental laws, and complying with those laws may cause us to incur significant costs.

General Risks

The United Kingdom's decision to exit the European Union may result in short-term and long-term adverse impacts on our results of operations;

Escalating tariffs, restrictions on imports or other trade barriers between the United States and various countries may impact our results of operations;

Future terror attacks, war, natural disasters or other catastrophic events beyond our control could negatively impact our business; and

Our performance could suffer if we cannot maintain our culture as well as attract, retain and engage our employees.

These factors are not exhaustive. New factors, risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time that may affect the forward-looking statements made herein. Given these factors, risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. We disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this report.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net sales $ 707,352 $ 657,539 $ 2,127,708 $ 2,177,659 Cost of sales 516,750 486,760 1,547,554 1,587,569 Inventory write-down — 18,795 — 18,795 Gross profit 190,602 151,984 580,154 571,295 Research and development 33,095 27,407 91,556 82,303 Selling, general and administrative 100,597 96,899 305,331 302,517 Interest 8,239 9,440 25,288 29,923 Long-lived asset impairment — 31,871 — 31,871 Restructuring — 5,306 — 5,306 Other 76 4,415 (3,115 ) 14,294 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 48,595 (23,354 ) 161,094 105,081 Income taxes (benefit) 12,473 (10,764 ) 38,442 17,899 Net earnings (loss) $ 36,122 $ (12,590 ) $ 122,652 $ 87,182 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 1.12 $ (0.39 ) $ 3.82 $ 2.60 Diluted $ 1.12 $ (0.39 ) $ 3.80 $ 2.59 Average common shares outstanding Basic 32,125,524 32,601,481 32,115,400 33,515,584 Diluted 32,355,238 32,601,481 32,305,834 33,722,723

Results shown in the previous table include charges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. These impacts include inventory write-down, long-lived asset impairment and restructuring charges. The table below adjusts the income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share to exclude these impacts.

Reconciliation to non-GAAP adjusted income taxes (benefit), net earnings (loss) and diluted net earnings (loss) per share are as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 As Reported: Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 48,595 $ (23,354 ) $ 161,094 $ 105,081 Income taxes (benefit) 12,473 (10,764 ) 38,442 17,899 Effective income tax rate 25.7 % 46.1 % 23.9 % 17.0 % Net earnings (loss) 36,122 (12,590 ) 122,652 87,182 Diluted net earnings (loss) per share $ 1.12 $ (0.39 ) $ 3.80 $ 2.59 COVID-19 Pandemic Charges: Earnings before income taxes $ — $ 55,972 $ — $ 55,972 Income taxes — 13,012 — 13,012 Net earnings — 42,960 — 42,960 Diluted net earnings per share $ — $ 1.32 $ — $ 1.32 As Adjusted: Earnings before income taxes $ 48,595 $ 32,618 $ 161,094 $ 161,053 Income taxes 12,473 2,248 38,442 30,911 Effective income tax rate 25.7 % 6.9 % 23.9 % 19.2 % Net earnings 36,122 30,370 122,652 130,142 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 0.93 $ 3.80 $ 3.91

The diluted net earnings per share associated with the charges have been calculated using the quarterly average outstanding shares in the period in which the charges were incurred.

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Net sales: Aircraft Controls $ 272,131 $ 249,388 $ 863,266 $ 930,749 Space and Defense Controls 204,887 183,906 599,217 563,156 Industrial Systems 230,334 224,245 665,225 683,754 Net sales $ 707,352 $ 657,539 $ 2,127,708 $ 2,177,659 Operating profit (loss): Aircraft Controls $ 20,545 $ (42,053 ) $ 70,485 $ 31,240 7.5 % (16.9 )% 8.2 % 3.4 % Space and Defense Controls 21,339 22,290 71,037 72,224 10.4 % 12.1 % 11.9 % 12.8 % Industrial Systems 23,004 17,903 66,715 69,477 10.0 % 8.0 % 10.0 % 10.2 % Total operating profit (loss) 64,888 (1,860 ) 208,237 172,941 9.2 % (0.3 )% 9.8 % 7.9 % Deductions from operating profit: Interest expense 8,239 9,440 25,288 29,923 Equity-based compensation expense 1,791 1,390 6,420 4,661 Non-service pension expense (income) 928 4,241 (3,053 ) 11,440 Corporate and other expenses, net 5,335 6,423 18,488 21,836 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 48,595 $ (23,354 ) $ 161,094 $ 105,081

Operating Profit and Margins - as adjusted are as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 Aircraft Controls operating profit (loss) - as reported $ 20,545 $ (42,053 ) $ 70,485 $ 31,240 Inventory write-down — 18,535 — 18,535 Long-lived asset impairment — 31,530 — 31,530 Restructuring — 2,896 — 2,896 Aircraft Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 20,545 $ 10,908 $ 70,485 $ 84,201 7.5 % 4.4 % 8.2 % 9.0 % Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as reported $ 21,339 $ 22,290 $ 71,037 $ 72,224 Long-lived asset impairment — 341 — 341 Restructuring — 185 — 185 Space and Defense Controls operating profit - as adjusted $ 21,339 $ 22,816 $ 71,037 $ 72,750 10.4 % 12.4 % 11.9 % 12.9 % Industrial Systems operating profit - as reported $ 23,004 $ 17,903 $ 66,715 $ 69,477 Inventory write-down — 260 — 260 Restructuring — 2,225 — 2,225 Industrial Systems operating profit - as adjusted $ 23,004 $ 20,388 $ 66,715 $ 71,962 10.0 % 9.1 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Total operating profit - as adjusted $ 64,888 $ 54,112 $ 208,237 $ 228,913 9.2 % 8.2 % 9.8 % 10.5 %

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) July 3,

2021 October 3,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,550 $ 84,583 Restricted cash 1,108 489 Receivables, net 896,998 855,535 Inventories, net 632,359 623,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,513 49,837 Total current assets 1,670,528 1,613,487 Property, plant and equipment, net 639,202 600,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62,507 68,393 Goodwill 860,268 821,856 Intangible assets, net 111,867 85,046 Deferred income taxes 18,467 18,924 Other assets 20,471 17,627 Total assets $ 3,383,310 $ 3,225,831 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current installments of long-term debt $ 56,062 $ 350 Accounts payable 162,890 176,868 Accrued compensation 111,159 109,510 Contract advances 259,425 203,338 Accrued liabilities and other 216,625 220,488 Total current liabilities 806,161 710,554 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 863,682 929,982 Long-term pension and retirement obligations 181,400 183,366 Deferred income taxes 54,168 40,474 Other long-term liabilities 110,694 118,372 Total liabilities 2,016,105 1,982,748 Shareholders’ equity Common stock - Class A 43,802 43,799 Common stock - Class B 7,478 7,481 Additional paid-in capital 519,636 472,645 Retained earnings 2,211,305 2,112,734 Treasury shares (1,007,754) (990,783) Stock Employee Compensation Trust (85,314) (64,242) Supplemental Retirement Plan Trust (69,448) (53,098) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (252,500) (285,453) Total shareholders’ equity 1,367,205 1,243,083 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,383,310 $ 3,225,831

Moog Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 3,

2021 June 27,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 122,652 $ 87,182 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 56,806 55,859 Amortization 10,000 9,847 Deferred income taxes 4,161 (10,766 ) Equity-based compensation expense 6,420 4,661 Impairment of long-lived assets and inventory write-down — 50,666 Other (2,781 ) 6,831 Changes in assets and liabilities providing (using) cash: Receivables (21,329 ) 63,272 Inventories 9,509 (86,050 ) Accounts payable (17,530 ) (85,136 ) Contract advances 54,414 73,040 Accrued expenses 3,503 1,827 Accrued income taxes 14,776 (20,555 ) Net pension and post retirement liabilities 8,380 24,706 Other assets and liabilities (18,401 ) 12,463 Net cash provided by operating activities 230,580 187,847 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (77,600 ) (54,265 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (88,573 ) (70,423 ) Other investing transactions 3,615 (3,429 ) Net cash used by investing activities (162,558 ) (128,117 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving lines of credit 653,500 977,850 Payments on revolving lines of credit (651,986 ) (968,459 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 42,300 6,935 Payments on long-term debt (55,891 ) (52,253 ) Proceeds from senior notes, net of issuance costs — 491,769 Payments on senior notes — (300,000 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,588 ) (730 ) Payment of dividends (24,081 ) (17,049 ) Proceeds from sale of treasury stock 4,603 3,199 Purchase of outstanding shares for treasury (26,702 ) (191,961 ) Proceeds from sale of stock held by SECT 679 17,082 Purchase of stock held by SECT (3,535 ) (6,241 ) Other financing transactions — (5,879 ) Net cash used by financing activities (62,701 ) (45,737 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,265 (932 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,586 13,061 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 85,072 92,548 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 91,658 $ 105,609

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005110/en/