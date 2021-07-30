checkAd

VIQ Solutions Provides Mid-Year Updates and Announces Approval of Listing on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 13:59  |  12   |   |   

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX: VQS and OTCQX: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and automated transcription services, today announced its common shares were approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”). The Company additionally announced preliminary results for the second quarter of fiscal year(FY) 2021, provided an outlook for the third quarter of FY2021 and an update on new multi-year contracts. All numbers are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Approval of Nasdaq Listing – To Trade Under the Stock Symbol VQS

VIQ received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol “VQS.” VIQ will provide a subsequent announcement of the date trading of its common shares will commence on the Nasdaq. VIQ’s common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX until trading begins on Nasdaq. VIQ will also retain its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “VQS.”

“The Nasdaq listing represents a significant milestone for VIQ and is an important next step in our development,” said Sebastien Paré, Chief Executive Officer, VIQ Solutions. “The listing is a testament to our team's diligent work executing our growth strategy, providing products that create tangible value and fostering meaningful relationships with our growing client base. We believe this listing will result in a number of long-term benefits for our shareholders, including elevating VIQ’s public profile, providing greater liquidity, expanding our shareholder base, and gaining additional coverage by technology analysts.”

Preliminary Second Quarter Results for FY2021 and Outlook for Third Quarter Results for FY2021

The Company plans to provide its second quarter earnings in mid-August. Based on its preliminary results, VIQ anticipates revenue in the second quarter to be in the range of $8.0 to $8.1 million. Gross margins are expected to be approximately 45.5%. VIQ anticipates revenue in the third quarter to be in the range of $8.2 to $8.5 million. Gross margins are expected to be in the range of 46.0% to 47.0%. Gross margin estimates do not include any potential positive impact related to wage subsidies.

