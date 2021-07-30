checkAd

NFI named as ZEB partner of choice by nine major transit agencies across America for the FTA’s 2021 Low-No program grants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 13:55  |  14   |   |   

NFI subsidiaries New Flyer and MCI supported successful customer applications for over $40 million in FTA grants, NFI’s best Low-No performance ever in the six years of the program.

All monetary amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in mobility solutions, today announced that NFI subsidiaries New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) and Motor Coach Industries (“MCI”) have collectively been named zero-emission bus (“ ZEB”) partners of choice by a total of nine major transit agencies across the United States for their successful project awards from the Federal Transit Administration’s (“FTA”) 2021 Low or No Emission (“Low-No”) Grant Program.

Following the FTA Notice of Funding Opportunity published February 11, 2021, with grant awards announced June 25, 2021, NFI supported the successful applications for over $40 million in grants awarded to nine U.S. public transit agencies and was specifically the named partner for the agency receiving the largest award in 2021 of $7.4 million for 10 ZEBs.

Grant funds will support the procurement of ZEB’s and the associated charging infrastructure from NFI. In addition, at least $60 million of Low-No awards were made to additional U.S. public transit agencies that have not yet named a specific ZEB partner and where NFI will now compete for the contracts.

Introduced in 2015, with the first disbursements in 2016, the FTA Low-No Grant Program is a competitive application process, and exists to support the nation’s transition to low- and zero-emission fleets. Funding can be used to purchase or lease low- and zero-emission buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of the necessary charging infrastructure and facilities. The FTA has now awarded U.S. public transit agencies Low-No grants to procure NFI buses and charging infrastructure for six consecutive years.

“The evolution to zero-emission mobility, or what NFI calls the ZEvolution, begins with public transit, and today’s announcement further demonstrates NFI’s leadership in this market” said NFI’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Soubry. “Together with agencies across America, we continue to drive forward zero-emission, clean and accessible mobility. Our integrated offering of zero-emission buses, infrastructure and connected technology has helped NFI create a strong solution to meet customers’ needs and we are proud to be selected as the partner of choice by such a large number of leading U.S. transit agencies driving our best showing ever with the FTA Low-No Grant Program.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NFI named as ZEB partner of choice by nine major transit agencies across America for the FTA’s 2021 Low-No program grants NFI subsidiaries New Flyer and MCI supported successful customer applications for over $40 million in FTA grants, NFI’s best Low-No performance ever in the six years of the program. All monetary amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board