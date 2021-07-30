Drilling Targets New Veins at Westmore Gold-Silver Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) confirms that diamond drilling has commenced at the Westmore Discovery Zone in the southwest portion of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) confirms that diamond drilling has commenced at the Westmore Discovery Zone in the southwest portion of the Company's 100%-owned Foremore Property in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp. Initial drill holes will target individual veins with impressive widths at surface up to five meters and vein swarms and stockworks with total widths on surface of 15 to 20 meters in a potential significant expansion of the discovery to the south, the east, and at depth. While drilling continues at Westmore, crews have started to ground truth multiple VTEM™ and magnetic anomalies identified in the preliminary data generated by the recently completed high resolution, deep penetrating 1,687 line-kilometer airborne VTEM™ Survey across the broader property. Priority targets for ground truthing and possible Phase II diamond drilling are present in each of the Westmore, More Creek Corridor and Hanging Valley areas of the 146 sq. km Foremore Project. Detailed interpretation of the final data from the survey is ongoing and will be published when complete.