AerSale Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Friday, August 6, 2021, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-3982, international callers may use 1-201-493-6780, and request to join the AerSale Corporation earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events.