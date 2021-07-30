checkAd

AerSale Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Friday, August 6, 2021, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-3982, international callers may use 1-201-493-6780, and request to join the AerSale Corporation earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until August 20, 2021. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13721934. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the AerSale website at https://ir.aersale.com/.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).

