checkAd

VSE Corporation Announces Appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective August 16, 2021. Ms. Tehrani will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer John Cuomo, and will lead the company’s legal, compliance and regulatory functions.

Ms. Tehrani brings to VSE more than two decades of expertise in senior legal and compliance roles at global public and private companies across multiple industries. Throughout her career, Ms. Tehrani has been integral in building and leading high performing teams, while driving the effective oversight of legal, governance and regulatory matters for both established and emerging growth organizations.

“We are pleased to welcome Farinaz to VSE’s executive leadership team,” said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. “Farinaz is a proven public company executive whose business-minded approach, legal acumen, and depth of insight around a wide range of governance and compliance-related matters will be significant assets to our organization. She will play an integral role in driving long-term value creation for our stakeholders.”

“I look forward to partnering with the entire VSE team during this exciting period of transformation and growth,” stated Tehrani. “Under John’s leadership, VSE has developed a winning culture, one I’m excited to help lead and support in the years ahead.”

Previously, Ms. Tehrani served as Chief Legal Officer at Advantia Health, a leading private equity-backed provider of healthcare services and technology solutions; Associate General Counsel, North America, at Transurban Group (ASX: TCL), Australia’s largest public company in the transportation and infrastructure sector; Executive Vice President, Legal and Compliance at Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG), a commercial real estate investment trust; and General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Sunrise Senior Living (formerly NYSE: SRZ), one of the world’s largest providers of senior living facilities.

Ms. Tehrani began her legal career at the global law firm of Hogan Lovells LLP with a focus on corporate and securities matters. She received a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center. and a B.A. in Economics, cum laude, from Tufts University.

VSE engaged global legal placement firm Major, Lindsey & Africa to lead the search for the Chief Legal Officer position.

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s services and products, visit us at www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

VSE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VSE Corporation Announces Appointment of Farinaz S. Tehrani as Chief Legal Officer VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets in the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Farinaz S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21VSE Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21VSE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21VSE Corporation Acquires Global Parts Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21VSE Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Date
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten