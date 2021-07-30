AtriCure to Participate at the Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference

AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments for atrial fibrillation (Afib) and left atrial appendage (LAA) management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference.

AtriCure’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.