Helbiz , a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GRNV), today announced that they are exploring the electrification of their fleet with Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles for enterprise fleets. Following the completion of the current pilot program, Helbiz plans to deploy Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD vans throughout Miami and Washington D.C. to manage its intra-urban operations. These zero-emission electric vehicles will replace the existing gas-powered vehicles that are used to pick up, transport and drop off Helbiz electric scooters and bikes across each city.

Helbiz Partners with Lightning eMotors to Deploy Electric Vehicles for Fleet Management (Photo: Business Wire)

“Helbiz’s mission is sustainability, and we need to make sure that principle is woven through every part of our business - from the physical scooters to the vehicles that support them,” said Giulio Profumo, CFO of Helbiz. “We are thrilled to partner with Lightning eMotors as it marks another milestone in meeting our goal of reaching net-zero emission target by 2022.”

Helbiz and Lightning eMotors are bound by their shared mission to create greener cities and their commitment to providing sustainable offerings to its customers. The new vehicles will run entirely on electric power and are capable of achieving 61 MPGe, compared to 13 MPG for gas-powered vans. They also include Lightning eMotors’ proprietary telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization and vehicle efficiencies, providing additional support for the drivers.

“Helbiz provides powerful micro-mobility solutions for urban areas,” said Kash Sethi, chief revenue officer of Lightning eMotors. “Their e-bikes and e-scooters are perfect for small trips, are affordable, accessible and easy to use. Not only is the electrification of its transport vans a major part of their sustainability efforts, but these specialty vehicles are quieter, easier to drive, and less expensive to operate than the previous gasoline vans they used.”

The vehicles being deployed by Helbiz are Lightning eMotors’ Class 3 cargo vans with 86kWh of battery capacity and a proven range of 120-plus miles, offering peak power of 160 kW (equivalent 215 horsepower), and a torque rating of 994 Nm (733 lb-ft). Lightning eMotors cargo vans are available in other specialty configurations, including passenger vans, cargo vans, ambulances, school buses and RVs. Assembly of the vehicles is performed at Lightning eMotors’ Loveland, Colorado facility.