KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Candelas Villas, a New Community in a Premier Arvada, Colorado Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new enclave of paired homes that represents the last opportunity to own in the vibrant Candelas master plan. Candelas offers a unique Colorado lifestyle as it is located 20 miles from downtown Denver in picturesque Arvada, a Front Range city with scenic parks, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to the Rocky Mountains and many outdoor activities. Homeowners will enjoy the master plan’s established resort-style amenities, including two recreation centers, which feature swim and fitness clubs with state-of-the-art workout equipment, barbeque areas and gardens. The community also offers several parks that showcase and abundance of open space, miles of hiking and biking trails, sports fields, tennis courts, children’s playgrounds and picnic areas. The neighborhood is zoned for Jeffco Public Schools and walking distance to Three Creeks K-8 School.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new community in a premier Arvada, Colorado location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The low-maintenance paired homes at Candelas Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens with large islands overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, private backyards, two-car garages and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,400 square feet. The community will also offer the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Candelas is a premier master-planned community that provides a wide variety of amenities and outdoor recreation. Homeowners who enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the foothills and the Rocky Mountains for skiing, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “As with other KB Home communities, Candelas Villas provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

