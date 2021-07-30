KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Candelas Villas, a New Community in a Premier Arvada, Colorado Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Candelas Villas, a new enclave of paired homes that represents the last opportunity to own in the vibrant Candelas master plan. Candelas offers a unique Colorado lifestyle as it is located 20 miles from downtown Denver in picturesque Arvada, a Front Range city with scenic parks, shopping, dining and entertainment as well as easy access to the Rocky Mountains and many outdoor activities. Homeowners will enjoy the master plan’s established resort-style amenities, including two recreation centers, which feature swim and fitness clubs with state-of-the-art workout equipment, barbeque areas and gardens. The community also offers several parks that showcase and abundance of open space, miles of hiking and biking trails, sports fields, tennis courts, children’s playgrounds and picnic areas. The neighborhood is zoned for Jeffco Public Schools and walking distance to Three Creeks K-8 School.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005116/en/