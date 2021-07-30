Moog Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

The Company (NYSE: MOG.A and MOG.B) has declared a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.

The dividend represents a use of cash of approximately $8 million. Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Moog’s Board of Directors.