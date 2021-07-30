Cyclo Therapeutics Announces New Positive Safety and Efficacy Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Open-Label Extension Study of Trappsol Cyclo for the Treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1

Trappsol Cyclo is a proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin which has an affinity for cholesterol. In multiple clinical studies, Trappsol Cyclo has shown encouraging results to normalize the transportation of cholesterol in cells.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced new data from its Phase 1 extension study evaluating Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (“NPC”), a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of cholesterol in cells. These data are being presented at the National Niemann Pick Disease Foundation Family Support & Medical Conference being held virtually July 29-August 1, 2021, and at the International Niemann Pick Disease Foundation biennial meeting held on August 1, 2021, also being held virtually.

“We are incredibly pleased with the continued trends of safety and efficacy being demonstrated by Trappsol Cyclo in the treatment of NPC. We are grateful for the opportunity to present these data to patients and their families and hope to provide continued encouragement as we work diligently to treat the systemic and neurologic manifestations of NPC,” commented Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs.

“We remain focused on expeditiously advancing this clinical program toward potential market approval and believe strongly that Trappsol Cyclo has enormous potential to meet the significant unmet needs for NPC patients and their families,” stated N. Scott Fine, CEO and Executive Director of Cyclo Therapeutics.

All 8 eligible patients (U.S. residents) enrolled in the Extension Protocol, which supports IV infusions in the home setting under the care of a healthcare professional. Initial efficacy evaluation in September 2020 showed disease stabilization with notable clinical improvements in some patients.

The first patient was dosed in the Open-Label extension study in May 2019 and the last patient enrolled was in February 2020. The Company previously reported data on the Phase 1 extension study in January 2021 based on the initial efficacy results at a data cut-off of September 2020. The results summarized below have a data cut-off of July 2021.