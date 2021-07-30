Imago BioSciences Receives Orphan Designation From European Medicines Agency for Bomedemstat for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia

“As a company dedicated to providing new, safe and effective treatment alternatives for patients with life-threatening diseases of the bone marrow, we are pleased to receive EMA orphan designation for our lead asset, which provides meaningful validation for our treatment approach,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr., M.D., chief executive officer of Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Imago) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan designation for bomedemstat, a lysine-specific demethylase-1 (LSD1) inhibitor, for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET).

Data presented at the 26th European Hematology Association Virtual Congress showed that bomedemstat was generally well-tolerated by patients with ET and demonstrated promising clinical activity as a monotherapy in patients who have become resistant to or intolerant of one or more standard-of-care treatments. The Phase 2 clinical trial of bomedemstat for the treatment of ET continues to actively enroll globally (NCT04254978).

“Gaining this designation is an important regulatory milestone that gives us added momentum in advancing the development of bomedemstat. We are planning a pivotal study to address the significant medical needs of these patients,” said Wan-Jen Hong, M.D., chief medical officer of Imago BioSciences.

Orphan designation by the EMA is designed to encourage the development of new treatments for life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting no more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union. Medicines that meet the criteria for orphan designation potentially qualify for several incentives, including 10-year market exclusivity, protocol assistance, and reduced fees for regulatory activities.

About Essential Thrombocythemia

Essential thrombocythemia is a rare blood cancer resulting from the overproduction of platelets, which increases the risk of blood clots and bleeding. It is one of the MPN family of rare bone marrow diseases and affects approximately 80,000 – 100,000 patients in the U.S. There is a significant unmet need for new ET therapies that can effectively reduce patient platelet levels without general bone marrow suppression, while slowing the progression of the underlying disease. By normalizing elevated platelets, the primary clinical feature of ET, bomedemstat can address an unmet need in the 20% of the high-risk ET patients who are intolerant or resistant to hydroxyurea, the current standard-of-care for those patients with ET at greatest risk for blood clots.