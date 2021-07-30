checkAd

Imago BioSciences Receives Orphan Designation From European Medicines Agency for Bomedemstat for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 14:02  |  17   |   |   

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Imago) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan designation for bomedemstat, a lysine-specific demethylase-1 (LSD1) inhibitor, for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia (ET).

“As a company dedicated to providing new, safe and effective treatment alternatives for patients with life-threatening diseases of the bone marrow, we are pleased to receive EMA orphan designation for our lead asset, which provides meaningful validation for our treatment approach,” said Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr., M.D., chief executive officer of Imago BioSciences.

Data presented at the 26th European Hematology Association Virtual Congress showed that bomedemstat was generally well-tolerated by patients with ET and demonstrated promising clinical activity as a monotherapy in patients who have become resistant to or intolerant of one or more standard-of-care treatments. The Phase 2 clinical trial of bomedemstat for the treatment of ET continues to actively enroll globally (NCT04254978).

“Gaining this designation is an important regulatory milestone that gives us added momentum in advancing the development of bomedemstat. We are planning a pivotal study to address the significant medical needs of these patients,” said Wan-Jen Hong, M.D., chief medical officer of Imago BioSciences.

Orphan designation by the EMA is designed to encourage the development of new treatments for life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting no more than five in 10,000 people in the European Union. Medicines that meet the criteria for orphan designation potentially qualify for several incentives, including 10-year market exclusivity, protocol assistance, and reduced fees for regulatory activities.

About Essential Thrombocythemia

Essential thrombocythemia is a rare blood cancer resulting from the overproduction of platelets, which increases the risk of blood clots and bleeding. It is one of the MPN family of rare bone marrow diseases and affects approximately 80,000 – 100,000 patients in the U.S. There is a significant unmet need for new ET therapies that can effectively reduce patient platelet levels without general bone marrow suppression, while slowing the progression of the underlying disease. By normalizing elevated platelets, the primary clinical feature of ET, bomedemstat can address an unmet need in the 20% of the high-risk ET patients who are intolerant or resistant to hydroxyurea, the current standard-of-care for those patients with ET at greatest risk for blood clots.

Seite 1 von 2
Imago BioSciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Imago BioSciences Receives Orphan Designation From European Medicines Agency for Bomedemstat for the Treatment of Essential Thrombocythemia Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Imago) (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $134.4 Million Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten