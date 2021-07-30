Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Earnings for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were aided by improved economic conditions and resulting lower credit loss allowance requirements, and the additional earnings attributable to the addition of earning assets acquired in the July 31, 2020 merger with SB One Bancorp ("SB One"). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded negative provisions for credit losses on loans of $10.7 million and $25.7 million, respectively, compared with provisions of $10.9 million and $25.6 million for the respective 2020 periods.

ISELIN, N.J., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $44.8 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $14.3 million, or $0.22 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $93.3 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $29.2 million, or $0.45 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year.

Christopher Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented: “Our second quarter results reflect record revenues and net interest income, including approximately $2.9 million in earnings associated with PPP loan forgiveness. We had strong growth in non-interest bearing deposits and our cost of deposits further improved. Despite strong loan originations, loan portfolio growth was negatively impacted by elevated loan repayments and PPP loan forgiveness, however our loan pipeline heading into the third quarter is very strong.” Martin added, “We are taking a disciplined approach in deploying excess liquidity in investments to augment our margin. Asset quality continued to improve and remaining COVID-related loan payment deferrals are negligible. Operating expenses are well controlled as we continue to look to invest in new technologies to enhance the customer experience.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share payable on August 27, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2021.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $13.22 billion, a $297.2 million increase from December 31, 2020. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $415.9 million increase in total investments and a $177.8 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by a $283.0 million decrease in total loans.

The Company’s loan portfolio decreased $283.0 million to $9.54 billion at June 30, 2021, from $9.82 billion at December 31, 2020, despite strong originations, as prepayments, including Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan forgiveness, were elevated. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $1.67 billion, compared with $2.04 billion for the same period in 2020. Originations under PPP programs totaled $208.7 million and $397.8 million for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Total PPP loans outstanding decreased $163.8 million to $309.4 million at June 30, 2021, from $473.2 million at December 31, 2020. In addition to the net decrease in PPP loans, during the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company experienced net decreases in consumer loans, multi-family loans, commercial loans, and residential mortgage loans of $144.1 million, $123.4 million, $49.5 million and $40.9 million, respectively, partially offset by net increases in construction loans and commercial mortgage loans of $123.9 million and $112.8 million, respectively. Commercial real estate, commercial and construction loans represented 83.2% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2021, compared to 81.8% at December 31, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.16 billion, including commitments of $1.03 billion in commercial loans, $673.1 million in construction loans and $157.0 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 were $1.99 billion and $1.66 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.70 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $1.23 billion and $1.30 billion at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents were $710.2 million at June 30, 2021, a $177.8 million increase from December 31, 2020, largely due to net deposit inflows and loan repayments, primarily attributable to proceeds from the forgiveness of PPP loans and government stimulus programs.

Total investments were $2.03 billion at June 30, 2021, a $415.9 million increase from December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, partially offset by repayments of mortgage-backed securities, maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, and a decrease in unrealized gains on available for sale debt securities.

Total deposits increased $752.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, to $10.59 billion. Total core deposits, consisting of all savings and demand deposit accounts, increased $1.00 billion to $9.75 billion at June 30, 2021, while total time deposits decreased $252.1 million to $842.1 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in core deposits was largely attributable to a $577.4 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits, as the Company shifted $450.0 million from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLB") borrowings into lower-costing brokered demand deposits, a $189.0 million increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits, which partially benefited from deposits retained from activity associated with PPP loans and stimulus funding, a $167.6 million increase in money market deposits and a $70.2 million increase in savings deposits. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to the outflow of brokered time deposits, combined with additional maturities of longer-term retail time deposits. Core deposits represented 92.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2021, compared to 88.9% at December 31, 2020.

Borrowed funds decreased $482.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, to $693.3 million. The decrease in borrowings for the period was largely due to the maturity and replacement of FHLB borrowings with lower-costing brokered deposits. Borrowed funds represented 5.2% of total assets at June 30, 2021, a decrease from 9.1% at December 31, 2020.

Stockholders’ equity increased $57.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021, to $1.68 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period, partially offset by dividends paid to stockholders, a decrease in unrealized gains on available for sale debt securities and common stock repurchases. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, common stock repurchases totaled 46,791 shares at an average cost of $21.56 per share, of which 44,078 shares, at an average cost of $21.81 per share, were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At June 30, 2021, approximately 4.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at June 30, 2021 were $21.55 and $15.58, respectively, compared with $20.87 and $14.86, respectively, at December 31, 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $21.1 million to $90.9 million, from $69.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $39.1 million to $180.9 million, from $141.8 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income for both comparative periods was largely attributable to growth in average earning assets resulting from the net assets acquired from SB One and PPP loan originations. Both periods were also aided by favorable liability repricing and the inflow of lower-costing core deposits, as well as an increase in the accelerated recognition of fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans in 2021. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the accelerated accretion of fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans totaled $2.9 million and $6.9 million, which are recognized in interest income, compared to $1.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased six basis points to 2.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from 3.05% for the trailing quarter. The yield on average interest-earning assets and the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were both negatively impacted by an increase in average interest earning deposits and a decrease in average loans outstanding, as well as a decrease in the weighted average yield on available for sale debt securities. Average loans outstanding were impacted by PPP loan forgiveness and elevated loan payoffs. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased ten basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased five basis points to 0.44%, compared to 0.49% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 0.34%, compared to 0.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $2.48 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $2.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 0.30% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.18%, compared to 1.12% for the trailing quarter.

The net interest margin increased five basis points to 2.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 2.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 13 basis points to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, while the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 24 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 0.44%, compared to the second quarter of 2020. The average cost of interest bearing deposits for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 0.34%, compared to 0.54% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $2.48 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $1.85 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 0.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.18%, compared to 1.31% for the same period last year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the net interest margin decreased four basis points to 3.02%, compared to 3.06% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets declined 31 basis points to 3.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, while the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 35 basis points to 0.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.81% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 30 basis points to 0.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 0.66% for the same period last year. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits totaled $2.43 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $1.67 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The average cost of all deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 0.28% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 0.51% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The average cost of borrowings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 1.15%, compared to 1.55% for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $21.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $6.8 million, compared to the same period in 2020. Fee income increased $3.6 million to $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, largely due to a $1.4 million increase in commercial loan prepayment fees, a $418,000 increase in deposit related fees, an $832,000 increase in debit card revenue and a $450,000 increase in non-deposit investment fee income. The increases in fee income are partially attributable to the addition of the SB One customer base, as well as a recovering economy compared to the initial severely negative impact COVID-19 had on consumer and business activity in the prior year. Insurance agency income, a new revenue opportunity for the Company resulting from the SB One acquisition, totaled $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Wealth management income increased $1.9 million to $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to solid new business generation and increased market value of assets under management as a result of strong equity market performance, and an increase in the level of managed mutual funds. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, other income decreased $1.1 million to $424,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $989,000 decrease in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions. Additionally, income from Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") decreased $336,000 to $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims and lower equity valuations, partially offset by additional income related to the BOLI assets acquired from SB One.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest income totaled $42.8 million, an increase of $11.4 million, compared to the same period in 2020. Insurance agency income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, totaled $5.6 million. Fee income increased $4.2 million, primarily due to a $1.6 million increase in commercial loan prepayment fees, a $1.3 million increase in deposit fees and debit card revenue, a $629,000 increase in late charges and other loan related fee income and a $346,000 increase in non-deposit investment fee income. The increases in fee income are partially attributable to the addition of the SB One customer base, as well as a recovering economy compared to the initial severely negative effects that COVID-19 had on consumer and business activities in the prior year. Wealth management income increased $2.8 million to $15.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in the market value of assets under management as a result of strong equity market performance and solid new business results, and an increase in the level of managed mutual funds. Also, BOLI income increased $1.4 million to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims, additional income related to the BOLI assets acquired from SB One and higher equity valuations. Partially offsetting these increases, other income decreased $2.7 million to $2.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.0 million for the same period in 2020, mainly due to a $2.9 million decrease in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, non-interest expense totaled $62.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased $5.7 million to $34.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $29.2 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was principally due to increases in salary expense, the accrual for incentive compensation and employee medical benefits each associated with the addition of former SB One employees, as well as increases in mortgage commission expense and stock-based compensation. Net occupancy expenses increased $1.7 million to $7.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to increases in rent, depreciation, utilities and maintenance expenses, which were principally related to the facilities acquired from SB One. Other operating expenses increased $1.5 million to $9.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to a market valuation adjustment on foreclosed real estate, combined with increases in business development and debit card maintenance expenses, partially offset by non-recurring merger related expenses incurred in the prior year quarter. FDIC insurance increased $802,000 due to an increase in the insurance assessment rate and an increase in total assets subject to assessment, including assets acquired from SB One. Data processing expense increased $426,000 to $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, primarily due to increases in software subscription service expense and software maintenance expense. Also, the amortization of intangibles increased $207,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period in 2020, mainly due to increases in the amortization of the customer relationship and core-deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of SB One. Partially offsetting these increases, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased $3.2 million to $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily a function of an improved economic forecast resulting in a decline in projected loss factors, partially offset by an increase in the pipeline of loans that have been approved and awaiting closing.

Non-interest expense totaled $124.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $15.2 million, compared to $109.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Compensation and benefits expense increased $9.8 million to $70.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $60.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily due increases in salary expense, the accrual for incentive compensation and employee medical benefits each associated with the addition of former SB One employees, as well as company-wide annual merit increases, partially offset by a decrease in severance expense, as well as increases in mortgage commissions and stock-based compensation. Net occupancy expense increased $4.8 million to $17.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, primarily due to increases in rent, depreciation, utilities and maintenance expenses related to the facilities acquired from SB One, along with an increase in snow removal costs incurred earlier in the year. FDIC insurance increased $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in the insurance assessment rate and an increase in total assets subject to assessment, including assets acquired from SB One, along with the receipt of the small bank assessment credit in the prior year that was not available in 2021. Other operating expenses increased $2.5 million to $19.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in other operating expense was largely due to a valuation adjustment on foreclosed assets and increases in debit card maintenance expense and insurance expense, as a result of the addition of SB One, partially offset by non-recurring merger related expenses incurred in the prior year. Partially offsetting these increases, credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased $5.1 million to $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily a function of an improved economic forecast resulting in a decline in projected loss factors, partially offset by an increase in the pipeline of loans that have been approved and awaiting closing.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.84% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.86% for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.89%, compared to 1.99% for the same period in 2020. The improvement for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was driven by the significant increase in average assets largely attributable to assets acquired from SB One. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 54.12% and 55.15% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 57.35% and 58.27% for the same respective periods in 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were $80.1 million, or 0.84% of total loans, compared to $82.1 million, or 0.84% of total loans at March 31, 2021, and $87.1 million, or 0.89% of total loans at December 31, 2020. The $2.0 million decrease in non-performing loans at June 30, 2021, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $4.0 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans, a $1.1 million decrease in non-performing consumer loans and a $922,000 decrease in non-performing residential loans, partially offset by a $2.6 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $1.6 million increase in non-performing construction loans. At June 30, 2021, impaired loans totaled $82.0 million with related specific reserves of $7.6 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $79.5 million with related specific reserves of $4.8 million at March 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020, impaired loans totaled $86.0 million with related specific reserves of $9.0 million.

Loans granted short-term COVID-19 related deferrals decreased from a peak level of $1.31 billion, or 16.8% of loans, to $7.3 million of loans as of July 16, 2021. This $7.3 million of loans, all of which are performing loans, consists of $300,000 in a second 90-day deferral period and $7.0 million in a third deferral period. Included in the $7.3 million of total loans in deferral, $3.9 million are secured by hotel properties, $2.1 million are secured by restaurants, $463,000 is secured by a special-purpose property, $431,000 are secured by retail properties, and $359,000 are secured by residential mortgages. Of the $6.9 million of commercial loans in deferral, all are under principal only deferral and are paying interest.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.85% of total loans, compared to 0.87% and 1.03% at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The Company recorded negative provisions for credit losses of $10.7 million and $25.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared with provisions of $10.9 million and $25.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had net recoveries of $6.1 million and $5.2 million, respectively, compared to net recoveries of $216,000 and net charge-offs of $2.8 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. The allowance for loan losses decreased $20.5 million to $81.0 million at June 30, 2021 from $101.5 million at December 31, 2020. The negative provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily the result of an improved economic forecast and the resultant favorable impact on expected credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses for the prior year, which was based upon a weak economic forecast and a more uncertain outlook attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the significant recoveries realized in the second quarter of 2021 related to a previously a charged-off loan further contributed to the negative provision for credit losses in the current period.

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.4 million and $4.5 million, respectively. During the six months ended June 30, 2021, there were two additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $434,000, and six properties sold with a carrying value of $1.4 million and valuation charges of $1.1 million. Foreclosed assets at June 30, 2021 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at June 30, 2021 decreased $9.2 million to $82.4 million, or 0.62% of total assets, from $91.6 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2020.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s income tax expense was $15.3 million with an effective tax rate of 25.4%, compared with income tax expense of $3.7 million with an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increases in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period last year were largely the result of an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company's income tax expense was $31.5 million with an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared with $9.0 million with an effective tax rate of 23.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increases in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with the same period last year were largely the result of an increase in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

Footnotes

(1) Tangible book value per share, annualized return on average tangible equity, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) Assets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Cash and due from banks $ 530,663 $ 404,355 Short-term investments 179,490 127,998 Total cash and cash equivalents 710,153 532,353 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 1,556,613 1,105,489 Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $454,241 at June 30, 2021 (unaudited) and $472,529 at December 31, 2020) 437,704 450,965 Equity securities, at fair value 1,094 971 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 37,415 59,489 Loans 9,539,862 9,822,890 Less allowance for credit losses 80,959 101,466 Net loans 9,458,903 9,721,424 Foreclosed assets, net 2,350 4,475 Banking premises and equipment, net 76,800 75,946 Accrued interest receivable 42,219 46,450 Intangible assets 464,490 466,212 Bank-owned life insurance 236,632 234,607 Other assets 192,582 221,360 Total assets $ 13,216,955 $ 12,919,741 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposits $ 8,329,578 $ 7,395,508 Savings deposits 1,418,354 1,348,147 Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more 421,179 717,216 Other time deposits 420,873 376,958 Total deposits 10,589,984 9,837,829 Mortgage escrow deposits 39,780 34,298 Borrowed funds 693,337 1,175,972 Subordinated debentures 25,211 25,135 Other liabilities 191,009 226,710 Total liabilities 11,539,321 11,299,944 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 77,841,528 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 77,611,107 outstanding at December 31, 2020. 832 832 Additional paid-in capital 965,470 962,453 Retained earnings 775,235 718,090 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,082 17,655 Treasury stock (59,307 ) (59,018 ) Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (18,678 ) (20,215 ) Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan (4,213 ) (4,549 ) Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan 4,213 4,549 Total stockholders' equity 1,677,634 1,619,797 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,216,955 $ 12,919,741





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Real estate secured loans $ 62,877 $ 49,297 $ 124,893 $ 103,738 Commercial loans 25,173 18,944 51,316 37,616 Consumer loans 3,412 3,547 6,904 7,719 Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,722 6,279 11,334 13,348 Held to maturity debt securities 2,700 2,885 5,484 5,825 Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments 660 585 1,144 1,460 Total interest income 100,544 81,537 201,075 169,706 Interest expense: Deposits 6,782 7,641 14,199 18,599 Borrowed funds 2,553 4,068 5,362 9,258 Subordinated debt 304 — 609 — Total interest expense 9,639 11,709 20,170 27,857 Net interest income 90,905 69,828 180,905 141,849 Provision for credit losses (10,704 ) 10,900 (25,705 ) 25,617 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 101,609 58,928 206,610 116,232 Non-interest income: Fees 8,467 4,914 15,659 11,443 Wealth management income 7,859 5,977 14,993 12,228 Insurance agency income 2,849 — 5,576 — Bank-owned life insurance 1,523 1,859 4,090 2,646 Net gain on securities transactions 34 44 231 55 Other income 424 1,571 2,244 4,984 Total non-interest income 21,156 14,365 42,793 31,356 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 34,871 29,200 70,183 60,395 Net occupancy expense 7,907 6,166 17,208 12,369 Data processing expense 5,409 4,983 9,802 9,413 FDIC Insurance 1,570 768 3,340 768 Amortization of intangibles 918 711 1,890 1,455 Advertising and promotion expense 927 632 1,804 2,001 Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures 2,050 5,289 1,175 6,289 Other operating expenses 9,046 7,518 19,149 16,684 Total non-interest expense 62,698 55,267 124,551 109,374 Income before income tax expense 60,067 18,026 124,852 38,214 Income tax expense 15,278 3,715 31,504 8,972 Net income $ 44,789 14,311 $ 93,348 $ 29,242 Basic earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.22 $ 1.22 $ 0.45 Average basic shares outstanding 76,643,546 64,315,547 76,580,364 64,350,790 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.22 $ 1.22 $ 0.45 Average diluted shares outstanding 76,753,442 64,400,548 76,667,471 64,428,854





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Statement of Income Net interest income $ 90,905 $ 69,828 $ 180,905 $ 141,849 Provision for credit losses (10,704 ) 10,900 (25,705 ) 25,617 Non-interest income 21,156 14,365 42,793 31,356 Non-interest expense 62,698 55,267 124,551 109,374 Income before income tax expense 60,067 18,026 124,852 38,214 Net income 44,789 14,311 93,348 29,242 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.22 $ 1.22 $ 0.45 Interest rate spread 2.87 % 2.76 % 2.90 % 2.86 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 2.94 % 3.02 % 3.06 % Profitability Annualized return on average assets 1.36 % 0.55 % 1.43 % 0.58 % Annualized return on average equity 10.77 % 4.08 % 11.38 % 4.15 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (2) 14.92 % 5.91 % 15.85 % 6.01 % Annualized non-interest expense to average assets (3) 1.84 % 1.86 % 1.89 % 1.99 % Efficiency ratio (4) 54.12 % 57.35 % 55.15 % 58.27 % Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 80,060 $ 35,467 90+ and still accruing — — Non-performing loans 80,060 35,467 Foreclosed assets 2,350 3,272 Non-performing assets 82,410 38,739 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.84 % 0.46 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan losses $ 80,959 $ 86,259 Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans 101.12 % 243.21 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.85 % 1.11 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (6,068 ) $ (216 ) $ (5,194 ) $ 2,786 Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge offs to average total loans (0.25 )% (0.01 )% (0.11 )% 0.07 % Average Balance Sheet Data Assets $ 13,227,853 $ 10,433,858 $ 13,131,545 $ 10,178,658 Loans, net 9,588,619 7,588,015 9,655,828 7,423,061 Earning assets 12,080,463 9,443,006 11,946,272 9,206,404 Core deposits 9,555,664 6,920,905 9,311,291 6,655,886 Borrowings 869,036 1,249,741 941,729 1,203,723 Interest-bearing liabilities 8,869,079 6,929,323 8,819,449 6,875,951 Stockholders' equity 1,668,525 1,409,324 1,653,449 1,415,536 Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.31 % 3.44 % 3.36 % 3.67 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.68 % 0.46 % 0.81 % Loan Data Mortgage loans: Residential $ 1,253,824 $ 1,125,946 Commercial 3,571,416 2,676,514 Multi-family 1,361,164 1,275,712 Construction 665,884 284,980 Total mortgage loans 6,852,288 5,363,152 Commercial loans 2,354,199 2,056,213 Consumer loans 348,485 361,653 Total gross loans 9,554,972 7,781,018 Premium on purchased loans 1,256 2,032 Unearned discounts (6 ) (26 ) Net deferred (16,360 ) (16,632 ) Total loans $ 9,539,862 $ 7,766,392

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

(1) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share At June 30, At December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,677,634 $ 1,410,407 $ 1,619,797 Less: total intangible assets 464,490 435,578 466,212 Total tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,213,144 $ 974,829 $ 1,153,585 Shares outstanding 77,841,528 65,741,182 77,611,107 Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 21.55 $ 21.45 $ 20.87 Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding) $ 15.58 $ 14.83 $ 14.86 (2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total average stockholders' equity $ 1,668,525 $ 1,409,324 $ 1,653,449 $ 1,415,536 Less: total average intangible assets 464,201 436,021 465,473 436,389 Total average tangible stockholders' equity $ 1,204,324 $ 973,303 $ 1,187,976 $ 979,147 Net income $ 44,789 $ 14,311 $ 93,348 $ 29,242 Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average stockholders' equity) 14.92 % 5.91 % 15.85 % 6.01 % (3) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported non-interest expense $ 62,698 $ 55,267 $ 124,551 $ 109,374 Adjustments to non-interest expense: Credit loss expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures 2,050 5,289 1,175 6,289 Merger-related transaction costs and COVID-19 expenses — 1,691 — 2,161 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 60,648 $ 48,287 $ 123,376 $ 100,924 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense $ 243,258 $ 194,209 $ 248,797 $ 202,957 Average assets $ 13,227,853 $ 10,433,858 $ 13,131,545 10,178,658 Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets 1.84 % 1.86 % 1.89 % 1.99 % (4) Efficiency Ratio Calculation Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest income $ 90,905 $ 69,828 $ 180,905 $ 141,849 Non-interest income 21,156 14,365 42,793 31,356 Total income $ 112,061 $ 84,193 $ 223,698 $ 173,205 Adjusted non-interest expense $ 60,648 $ 48,287 $ 123,376 $ 100,924 Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income) 54.12 % 57.35 % 55.15 % 58.27 %





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 431,857 $ 114 0.11 % $ 319,170 $ 85 0.11 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 173,701 546 1.26 % 127,989 399 1.26 % Available for sale debt securities 1,401,284 5,122 1.46 % 1,136,885 4,849 1.71 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 438,079 2,700 2.47 % 450,396 2,784 2.47 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,056 — — % 979 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,867 600 5.24 % 51,437 763 5.93 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 6,816,999 62,877 3.66 % 6,808,066 62,016 3.64 % Total commercial loans 2,415,548 25,173 4.15 % 2,512,563 26,143 4.20 % Total consumer loans 356,072 3,412 3.84 % 403,154 3,492 3.51 % Total net loans 9,588,619 91,462 3.79 % 9,723,783 91,651 3.78 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,080,463 $ 100,544 3.31 % $ 11,810,639 $ 100,531 3.41 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 145,082 183,425 Other assets 1,002,308 1,040,091 Total assets $ 13,227,853 $ 13,034,155 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,658,084 $ 5,103 0.36 % $ 5,314,461 $ 5,512 0.42 % Savings deposits 1,419,176 396 0.11 % 1,371,376 407 0.12 % Time deposits 897,597 1,283 0.57 % 1,043,052 1,498 0.58 % Total Deposits 7,974,857 6,782 0.34 % 7,728,889 7,417 0.39 % Borrowed funds 869,036 2,553 1.18 % 1,015,230 2,809 1.12 % Subordinated debentures 25,186 304 4.85 % 25,149 305 4.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,869,079 9,639 0.44 % 8,769,268 10,531 0.49 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,478,404 2,378,365 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 211,845 248,328 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,690,249 2,626,693 Total liabilities 11,559,328 11,395,961 Stockholders' equity 1,668,525 1,638,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,227,853 $ 13,034,155 Net interest income $ 90,905 $ 90,000 Net interest rate spread 2.87 % 2.92 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,211,384 $ 3,041,371 Net interest margin (3) (4) 2.99 % 3.05 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.36 x 1.35 x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The previously reported average balances of the interest bearing cash and non-interest bearing cash for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 were recalculated. These recalculations resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.10% to 3.05%.





The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters. 6/30/21 3/31/21 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 3rd Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.46 % 1.87 % 1.96 % 2.12 % 2.21 % Net loans 3.79 % 3.78 % 3.72 % 3.71 % 3.76 % Total interest-earning assets 3.31 % 3.41 % 3.40 % 3.39 % 3.44 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.41 % 0.44 % 0.54 % Total borrowings 1.18 % 1.12 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.31 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.44 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.57 % 0.68 % Interest rate spread 2.87 % 2.92 % 2.87 % 2.82 % 2.76 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.05 % 3.01 % 2.97 % 2.94 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.36 x 1.35 x 1.35 x 1.35 x 1.36 x

Note: The previously reported average balances of the interest bearing cash and non-interest bearing cash for the prior periods in the preceding table were recalculated. These recalculations resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.10% to 3.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, from 3.04% to 3.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, from 3.01% to 2.97% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and from 2.97% to 2.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Net Interest Margin Analysis Average Year to Date Balances (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-Earning Assets: Deposits $ 375,799 $ 198 0.11 % $ 169,229 $ 368 0.44 % Federal funds sold and other short term investments 150,971 946 1.26 % 119,206 1,093 1.84 % Available for sale debt securities 1,269,815 9,970 1.57 % 987,461 11,522 2.33 % Held to maturity debt securities, net (1) 444,204 5,484 2.47 % 446,712 5,825 2.61 % Equity securities, at fair value 1,018 — — % 777 — — % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 48,637 1,364 5.61 % 59,958 1,825 6.09 % Net loans: (2) Total mortgage loans 6,812,557 124,893 3.65 % 5,262,186 103,738 3.91 % Total commercial loans 2,463,788 51,316 4.17 % 1,786,158 37,616 4.19 % Total consumer loans 379,483 6,904 3.67 % 374,717 7,719 4.14 % Total net loans 9,655,828 183,113 3.79 % 7,423,061 149,073 3.99 % Total interest-earning assets $ 11,946,272 $ 201,075 3.36 % $ 9,206,404 $ 169,706 3.67 % Non-Interest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 164,174 84,295 Other assets 1,021,099 887,959 Total assets $ 13,131,545 $ 10,178,658 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 5,487,222 $ 10,614 0.39 % $ 3,974,717 $ 12,556 0.64 % Savings deposits 1,395,408 803 0.12 % 1,009,037 758 0.15 % Time deposits 969,922 2,782 0.58 % 688,474 5,285 1.54 % Total deposits 7,852,552 14,199 0.36 % 5,672,228 18,599 0.66 % Borrowed funds 941,729 5,362 1.15 % 1,203,723 9,258 1.55 % Subordinated debentures 25,168 609 4.88 % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,819,449 $ 20,170 0.46 % $ 6,875,951 $ 27,857 0.81 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 2,428,661 1,672,132 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 229,986 215,039 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 2,658,647 1,887,171 Total liabilities 11,478,096 8,763,122 Stockholders' equity 1,653,449 1,415,536 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,131,545 $ 10,178,658 Net interest income $ 180,905 $ 141,849 Net interest rate spread 2.90 % 2.86 % Net interest-earning assets $ 3,126,823 $ 2,330,453 Net interest margin (3) (4) 3.02 % 3.06 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.35 x 1.34 x (1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses. (2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans. (3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The previously reported average balances of the interest bearing cash and non-interest bearing cash for the six month period ended June 30, 2020 were recalculated. These recalculations resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.09% to 3.06%.





The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Interest-Earning Assets: Securities 1.57 % 2.42 % 2.84 % Net loans 3.79 % 3.99 % 4.57 % Total interest-earning assets 3.36 % 3.67 % 4.23 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Total deposits 0.36 % 0.66 % 0.82 % Total borrowings 1.15 % 1.55 % 2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.46 % 0.81 % 1.08 % Interest rate spread 2.90 % 2.86 % 3.15 % Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.06 % 3.40 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.35 x 1.34 x 1.31 x

Note: The previously reported average balances of the interest bearing cash and non-interest bearing cash for the prior periods in the preceding table were recalculated. These recalculations resulted in the previously reported net interest margin changing from 3.09% to 3.06% for the period ended June 30, 2020, and from 3.41% to 3.40% for the period ended June 30, 2019.



