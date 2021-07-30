checkAd

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $2.2MM, or $0.81 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $4.1MM, or $1.50 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 16, 2021, to common stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “I am pleased to report the results for the first six months of 2021, which produced $4.1 million in net income. During the first half of the year we increased our loan portfolio by 11%, grew our deposits by 11%, and managed down nonperforming loans to 0.30% of total loans. Residential mortgage lending continues to be a driving force in our retail business as we are well positioned to assist borrowers in this strong housing market. We have also been able to enhance our municipal lending to New Hampshire communities. As we enter the second half of 2021, we are increasingly optimistic that the economy will continue to improve as the effects of the pandemic fall further into the past. We have the people and resources in place to continue to grow our business throughout the State of New Hampshire.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.2 billion, total loans, net, were $799 million, and total deposits were $980 million at June 30, 2021.
  • Total loans, net, increased $107 million or 15% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Loans to municipalities increased $57.1 million or 137% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • During the quarter, the Bank funded 81 Paycheck Protection Program loans with total balances of $3.4 million.
  • Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value increased $133 million or 86% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value increased $14 million or 102% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased 17% compared to June 30, 2020 driven by a 22% increase in total non-maturity deposits of $161 million.

  • The cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.30% vs 0.59% at June 30, 2020.

  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.30% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.43% at June 30, 2020.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2021 exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s Prompt Corrective Action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 29, 2021, was $31.50.


Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
               
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  6/30/2021   6/30/2020   6/30/2021   6/30/2020
               
Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,136   $ 7,802   $ 16,101   $ 15,892  
Interest Expense   555     984     1,226     2,009  
Net Interest and Dividend Income   7,581     6,818     14,875     13,883  
Provision for Loan Losses   -     750     -     750  
All Other Noninterest Income   1,293     2,374     2,606     3,518  
Noninterest Expense   7,233     7,357     14,822     15,072  
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities   1,641     1,085     2,659     1,579  
Gain on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   -     33     -     1,175  
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities   1,078     1,684     2,351     (1,884 )
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense   2,719     2,802     5,010     870  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   482     487     874     (53 )
Net Income $ 2,237   $ 2,315   $ 4,136   $ 923  
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 2,237   $ 2,315   $ 4,136   $ 923  
Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.81   $ 0.84   $ 1.50   $ 0.33  

 


  6/30/21   12/31/2020   6/30/2020  
             
Balance Sheet            
Total Assets $ 1,208,960   $ 1,120,692   $ 1,065,015  
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits   55,620     167,812     160,342  
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value   287,016     172,117     154,067  
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value   27,522     17,901     13,607  
Loans Held-for-Sale   -     237     5,221  
Loans, Net   798,744     722,354     691,777  
Total Liabilities   1,110,199     1,024,577     972,286  
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits   762,855     673,502     624,730  
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits   130,407     116,255     107,663  
Certificates of Deposit   86,366     96,476     103,768  
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   96,553     103,523     99,635  
Junior Subordinated Debentures   20,620     20,620     20,620  
Stockholders' Equity   98,761     96,115     92,729  
Profitability and Efficiency            
Net Interest Margin   2.76 %   2.96 %   3.17 %
Yield on Earning Assets   2.98     3.34     3.62  
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities   0.30     0.51     0.59  
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 35.89   $ 34.93   $ 33.70  
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   32.04     31.07     29.86  
Capital and Credit            
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets   9.36 %   9.67 %   10.51 %
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital   11.85     13.05     13.10  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital   14.50     16.08     16.26  
Total Risk-Based Capital   15.75     17.34     17.51  
Common Shares Outstanding   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic   2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  

 


About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Gary Laurash
Chief Financial Officer
603-326-7377




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $2.2MM, or $0.81 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board