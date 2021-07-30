TEMPE, Ariz., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI ) a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-866-682-6100

International dial-in: 1-862-298-0702

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available on the same day through Thursday, August 26, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-877-481-4010

International replay dial-in: 1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 42395

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

