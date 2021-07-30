checkAd

Capital Power announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares and declares dividends for its Preference shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5475 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021. The quarterly dividend of $0.5475 per common share compared to the previous $0.5125 dividend represents a 6.8% increase, and an annualized dividend of $2.19 per common share.

Capital Power also announced changes to its Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Under the DRIP, the Dividend Reinvestment Discount has been reduced from 3% to 1% effective with the third quarter 2021 dividend.  

The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends on its Cumulative Rate Reset Preference Shares:

Shares TSX Stock
Symbol 		Dividend Per
Share 		Record Date Payment Date
Series 1 CPX.PR.A $0.1638125 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021
Series 3 CPX.PR.C $0.3408125 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021
Series 5 CPX.PR.E $0.327375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021
Series 7 CPX.PR.G $0.375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021
Series 9 CPX.PR.I $0.359375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021
Series 11 CPX.PR.K $0.359375 September 17, 2021 September 30, 2021

The dividends for the common shares and preference shares are 100 per cent eligible dividends as defined by the Income Tax Act. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits that reduce the income tax otherwise payable on these dividends.

About Capital Power
Capital Power is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts and are committed to be off coal in 2023. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 26 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 425 MW of owned renewable generation capacity in North Carolina and Alberta and 560 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity, from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:        
Katherine Perron
(780) 392-5335        
kperron@capitalpower.com

 Investor Relations:
Randy Mah
(780) 392-5305 or (866) 896-4636 (toll-free)
investor@capitalpower.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Power announces a 6.8% dividend increase for its common shares and declares dividends for its Preference shares EDMONTON, Alberta, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors for Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power) declared a dividend of $0.5475 per share on the outstanding common shares for the quarter ending September 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
White Gold Corp. Closes C$4.1 Million Private Placement
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board