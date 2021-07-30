Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis

YARDLEY, Pa., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced it has successfully completed recruitment in the first of two pivotal clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray as a treatment for patients with chronic sinusitis (CS).

“Today we are announcing completion of recruitment in the first of our pivotal CS trials,” stated Ramy Mahmoud, M.D., MPH, President and Chief Operating Officer of Optinose. “Our clinical team is now focusing all of its recruitment effort on the second of our two pivotal CS trials, and we expect to complete enrollment in that trial before year-end. We are grateful to the patients, investigators, and clinical trial site staff who are participating in this research as we work to bring the first FDA-approved drug therapy for chronic sinusitis to patients who need it.”

“The completion of recruitment for this trial keeps us on track to have top-line results in the first quarter of 2022,” said CEO Peter Miller. “Approximately 30 million adults in the U.S. suffer from CS and there are no FDA-approved drug treatments for the disease today. If successfully developed, we believe our business potential with XHANCE will expand multi-fold with the new indication in terms of the number of patients who can be reached promotionally, the size of the physician audience that can be productively engaged, and the potential for commercial partnerships.”

About XHANCE

XHANCE is a drug-device combination product that uses an Optinose Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) device designed to deliver a topical anti-inflammatory corticosteroid to high and deep regions of the nasal cavity. XHANCE was approved for the treatment of nasal polyps in patients 18 years of age or older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2017 and is currently being studied for treatment of chronic sinusitis. If successful, XHANCE may be the first FDA-approved drug product for chronic sinusitis.