Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter and Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending October 31, November 30, and December 31, 2021
GREENWICH, CT, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) (NasdaqGS: OXLCP) (NasdaqGS: OXLCL) (“Oxford Lane,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”)
announced today the following financial results and related information:
- On July 29, 2021, our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
|Month Ending
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|October 31, 2021
|October 15, 2021
|October 29, 2021
|$0.0675
|November 30, 2021
|November 16, 2021
|November 30, 2021
|$0.0675
|December 31, 2021
|December 17, 2021
|December 31, 2021
|$0.0675
- Net asset value (“NAV”) per share as of June 30, 2021 stood at $6.56, compared with a NAV per share on March 31, 2021 of $5.94.
- Net investment income (“NII”), calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), was approximately $25.3 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June
30, 2021.
- Our core net investment income (“Core NII”) was approximately $42.4 million, or $0.41 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
- Core NII represents NII adjusted for additional applicable cash distributions received, or entitled to be received (if any, in either case), on our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”)
equity investments. See additional information under “Supplemental Information Regarding Core Net Investment Income” below.
- We emphasize that our taxable income may materially differ from our GAAP NII and/or our Core NII, and that neither GAAP NII nor Core NII should be relied upon as indicators of our taxable income.
- Total investment income for the first fiscal quarter amounted to approximately $41.7 million, which represented an increase of approximately $5.6
million from the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- For the quarter ended June 30, 2021 we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
- $40.0 million from our CLO equity investments, and
- $1.7 million from our CLO debt investments and other income.
- Our total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $16.4 million, compared with total expenses of approximately $14.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- As of June 30, 2021, the following metrics applied (note that none of these metrics represented a total return to shareholders):
