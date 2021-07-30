O2Micro Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter ending June 30, 2021:

O2Micro reported the second quarter 2021 revenue of $26.2 million which exceeded guidance provided on June 30, 2021. Revenue was up 51.6% from the same quarter in the previous year. The gross margin in the second quarter of 2021 was 51.5%, which was up from 51.2% in the same quarter of 2020. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total GAAP operating expenses of $10.2 million and was up from $9.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. The GAAP operating margins for the second quarter of 2021 was 12.5% compared to (3.9%) in the second quarter of 2020. The Company reported 2021 Q2 GAAP net income of $3.2 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted ADS, compared to a GAAP net income of $380 thousand or $0.01 per ADS in the comparable quarter of 2020.

Supplementary Data:

The Company ended the second quarter of 2021 with $47.4 million in unrestricted cash and short-term investments or $1.66 per outstanding ADS, along with 341 employees worldwide of which 200 are engineers.

Management Commentary:

“O2Micro’s escalating growth continued through the second quarter with revenue increasing 12.8% from the prior quarter and 51.6% over the same quarter in 2020. Our strong business came from both LCD backlighting and battery products. The cohesive flexible working hours between work from home and office continue to fuel the high demand of TV, Monitor and household battery powered appliances. Our battery business grew strongly in all sectors, while our intelligent lighting group continued seeing the benefit of post pandemic trends.



Expanding acceptance of our technology resulted in additional Top Tier and OEM manufacturers’ choosing O2Micro Integrated circuits,” said Sterling Du, O2Micro’s Chairman and CEO. “These factors, plus our strong patent granted technologies along with continued management of operational costs, are leading O2Micro into sustainable long-term profitability.”

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME follows conference call information below

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

O2Micro, the O2Micro logo, and combinations thereof are registered trademarks of O2Micro. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING REVENUES $ 26,205 $ 17,284 $ 49,441 $ 32,865 COST OF REVENUES 12,718 8,431 23,964 15,921 GROSS PROFIT 13,487 8,853 25,477 16,944 OPERATING EXPENSES Research and development (1) 4,741 5,025 9,307 9,166 Selling, general and administrative (1) 5,465 4,503 10,521 9,024 Total Operating Expenses 10,206 9,528 19,828 18,190 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 3,281 (675 ) 5,649 (1,246 ) NON-OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Interest income 62 157 138 344 Net gain (loss) recognized on long-term investments - 1,059 - (41 ) Foreign exchange loss – net (70 ) (92 ) (28 ) (60 ) Government grants 28 75 138 84 Other – net 113 118 243 226 Total Non-operating Income (Loss) 133 1,317 491 553 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX 3,414 642 6,140 (693 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 253 262 497 467 NET INCOME (LOSS) 3,161 380 5,643 (1,160 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustments 384 164 184 (82 ) Unrealized pension gain 1 1 1 1 Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 385 165 185 (81 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ 3,546 $ 545 $ 5,828 $ (1,241 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER ADS Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.01 $ 0.20 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.18 $ (0.04 ) ADS UNITS USED IN LOSS PER ADS CALCULATION: Basic (in thousands) 28,435 26,991 28,245 26,856 Diluted (in thousands) 31,063 27,726 31,323 26,856 (1) INCLUDES STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION CHARGE AS FOLLOWS: Research and development $ 105 $ 67 $ 196 $ 147 Selling, general and administrative $ 337 $ 260 $ 651 $ 577





O 2 MICRO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousand U.S. Dollars, Except Share Amounts) June 30,

December 31,

2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,856 $ 18,752 Restricted cash 38 37 Short-term investments 25,497 29,054 Accounts receivable – net 16,555 16,430 Inventories 16,005 12,588 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,229 2,548 Total Current Assets 84,180 79,409 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 992 992 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 22,113 17,266 OTHER ASSETS 4,397 4,369 TOTAL ASSETS $ 111,682 $ 102,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes and accounts payable $ 10,132 $ 7,995 Income tax payable 220 272 Lease liabilities 1,018 865 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,317 5,934 Total Current Liabilities 16,687 15,066 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Accrued pension liabilities 152 177 Deferred income tax liabilities 651 545 Lease liabilities 1,979 2,091 Other liabilities 69 68 Total Other Long-Term Liabilities 2,851 2,881 Total Liabilities 19,538 17,947 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preference shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 250,000,000 shares - - Ordinary shares at $0.00002 par value per share Authorized – 4,750,000,000 shares Issued – 1,669,036,600 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Outstanding – 1,422,216,850 and 1,361,886,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 142,569 143,422 Accumulated deficits (41,628 ) (46,744 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,925 5,740 Treasury stock – 246,819,750 and 307,150,600 shares as of June 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively (14,755 ) (18,362 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 92,144 84,089 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 111,682 $ 102,036

