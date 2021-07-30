checkAd

Full House Resorts Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

30.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 and year-to-date financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors can access the live audio webcast from the Company’s website at www.fullhouseresorts.com under the investor relations section. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 430-8332 or, for international callers, (323) 347-3277.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through August 24, 2021. To access the replay, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com. Investors can also access the replay by dialing (844) 512-2921 or, for international callers, (412) 317-6671 and using the passcode 6767582.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain statements by Full House Resorts, Inc. that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our financial condition and results of operations is included in the reports we file with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year and our other periodic reports filed with the SEC. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Full House Resorts, Inc.
Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. The Company is currently constructing Chamonix Casino Hotel, a new luxury hotel and casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado, and is one of three finalists for consideration by the Illinois Gaming Board to develop a casino in Waukegan, Illinois. For further information, please visit www.fullhouseresorts.com. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Lewis Fanger, Chief Financial Officer
Full House Resorts, Inc.
(702) 221-7800
www.fullhouseresorts.com




