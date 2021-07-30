Pharvaris Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights

RAPIDe-1, Phase 2 on-demand study of PHVS416 for the treatment of HAE attacks expanding to US, expected to report data in 2022

CHAPTER-1, Phase 2 prophylactic study of PHVS416 for the prevention of HAE attacks, and PHVS719 Phase 1 PK study expected to initiate in 2021

Executing from a strong financial position with cash and cash equivalents of €224.3 million as of June 30, 2021





ZUG, Switzerland, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provided an update on recent business highlights.

“We made significant clinical advancements this quarter as we seek to offer novel treatments to HAE patients that are both convenient and efficacious. The data presented recently at two medical meetings continue to demonstrate the compelling PK/PD and safety profiles of PHA121, which is the active ingredient in PHVS416 and PHVS719. Regarding RAPIDe-1, our Phase 2 on-demand study of PHVS416, we are encouraged by positive feedback from clinical sites and look forward to expanding this study to provide the opportunity for US patients to participate. We also expect to initiate our prophylactic study this year and report topline data for both patient studies in 2022,” said Berndt Modig, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pharvaris. “We are very happy to have our newly appointed chief community engagement & commercial officer, Wim Souverijns, on board. He has immediately started laying the foundations of our global commercial and market access strategy and engaging broadly with stakeholders.”

Recent Pipeline and Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Pipeline

In February 2021, Pharvaris announced that enrollment had commenced in its Phase 2 clinical study of PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks. An IND for the on-demand RAPIDe-1 study is in effect, expanding enrollment into the United States. Data from this trial is expected to be reported in 2022. Phase 2 prophylactic study (HAE CHAPTER-1) of PHVS416 to begin in 2021. In addition to developing PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, the company plans to investigate the therapeutic potential of PHVS416 for the prophylactic prevention of HAE attacks. In April 2021, Pharvaris announced that an IND was in effect in the US and expects to initiate the study in 2021.

In addition to developing PHVS416 for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, the company plans to investigate the therapeutic potential of PHVS416 for the prophylactic prevention of HAE attacks. In April 2021, Pharvaris announced that an IND was in effect in the US and expects to initiate the study in 2021. Phase 1 pharmacokinetics study of PHVS719 to begin by the end of 2021. PHVS719 is an extended-release formulation of PHA121 intended for use in the prophylactic treatment of HAE. The company expects to initiate a Phase 1 pharmacokinetics study by the end of 2021.

PHVS719 is an extended-release formulation of PHA121 intended for use in the prophylactic treatment of HAE. The company expects to initiate a Phase 1 pharmacokinetics study by the end of 2021. Presentations of clinical data of PHA121 at medical meetings. Data detailing PHA121’s pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamic (PD), and safety profiles were presented at the 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop in June 2021 and at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Annual Congress in July 2021. PHA121, the active ingredient in PHVS416 and PHVS719, was well-tolerated and showed a favorable PK profile up to the highest dose tested.

Corporate