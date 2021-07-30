checkAd

Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters at Wayka

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 14:01  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna') in southern Ecuador. Systematic sampling has returned an average of 17.63 g/t over 3.0 meters with one sample returning 26.50 g/t gold. (See below for further detail).

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level. Recent mapping and sampling of two separate rhyolite altered outcrops has encountered continuous gold values.

Wayka -Systematic sampling across 7.0 meters identifies another potential feeder with 3.0 meters averaging 17.63 g/t gold
A rhyolite outcrop (Trench T-6) 700 meters north of the previously announced 4.0 meter trench (Trench T-1) which averaged 3.03 g/t gold (see News Release dated July 12, 2021), was sampled across 7.0 meters and returned an average of 8.08 g/t gold. With the last 3 samples (262957, 262959 & 262960) returning an average of 17.63 g/t gold across 3.0 meters and sample 262959 returning 26.50 g/t gold. See table below.

To view larger image of table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Trench T-6 Rhyolite Outcrop Sampling
Samples 262957, 262959 and 262960 lie within a breccia 'feeder' zone. These samples are characterized by elongated stacked gray narrow (0.25 cm - 0.50 cm) quartz lenses partially broken up (brecciated), in a goethite-limonite silica matrix. See photo below.

To view larger image of photo below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Sample 262957 - 13.80 g/t Gold (Trench T-6) - Elongated stacked gray narrow (0.25 cm - 0.50 cm) quartz lenses partially broken up in a goethite-limonite silica matrix

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka - View looking south into Trench T-1, TrenchT-5 and Trench T-6. Trench T-5 sampling across 10.0 meters averages 0.38 g/t gold
To view larger image of photo above please click here.

The rhyolite outcrop to the north was sampled across 10.0 meters (1.0 m x 1.0 m panels) and returned an average of 0.38 g/t gold. See table below.

To view larger image of table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Outcrop Sampling - Trench T-5

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Gold Geochem and Alteration Map -- High Grade Sample Locations

Seite 1 von 4
Lucky Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters at Wayka VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at ...
Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari ...
CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Lucky Minerals Systematic Sampling of Outcrop Averages 3.06 g/t Gold Over 4.0 Metres at Wayka
Accesswire | Analysen