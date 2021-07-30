Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters at Wayka

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery …

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level. Recent mapping and sampling of two separate rhyolite altered outcrops has encountered continuous gold values.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc.(TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) (' Lucky ' or the ' Company ') is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ('Fortuna') in southern Ecuador. Systematic sampling has returned an average of 17.63 g/t over 3.0 meters with one sample returning 26.50 g/t gold. (See below for further detail).

Wayka -Systematic sampling across 7.0 meters identifies another potential feeder with 3.0 meters averaging 17.63 g/t gold

A rhyolite outcrop (Trench T-6) 700 meters north of the previously announced 4.0 meter trench (Trench T-1) which averaged 3.03 g/t gold (see News Release dated July 12, 2021), was sampled across 7.0 meters and returned an average of 8.08 g/t gold. With the last 3 samples (262957, 262959 & 262960) returning an average of 17.63 g/t gold across 3.0 meters and sample 262959 returning 26.50 g/t gold. See table below.

To view larger image of table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Trench T-6 Rhyolite Outcrop Sampling

Samples 262957, 262959 and 262960 lie within a breccia 'feeder' zone. These samples are characterized by elongated stacked gray narrow (0.25 cm - 0.50 cm) quartz lenses partially broken up (brecciated), in a goethite-limonite silica matrix. See photo below.

To view larger image of photo below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Sample 262957 - 13.80 g/t Gold (Trench T-6) - Elongated stacked gray narrow (0.25 cm - 0.50 cm) quartz lenses partially broken up in a goethite-limonite silica matrix

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka - View looking south into Trench T-1, TrenchT-5 and Trench T-6. Trench T-5 sampling across 10.0 meters averages 0.38 g/t gold

To view larger image of photo above please click here.

The rhyolite outcrop to the north was sampled across 10.0 meters (1.0 m x 1.0 m panels) and returned an average of 0.38 g/t gold. See table below.

To view larger image of table below please click here.

Foto: Accesswire

Outcrop Sampling - Trench T-5

Foto: Accesswire

Wayka Gold Geochem and Alteration Map -- High Grade Sample Locations