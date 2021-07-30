GreenPro Releases Digital Transformation Roadmap for Corporate and Financial Advisory Hub

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). GreenPro Group, a multinational one stop financing hub with a variety of services and products such as corporate advisory, wealth protection and management, …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ). GreenPro Group, a multinational one stop financing hub with a variety of services and products such as corporate advisory, wealth protection and management, venture capital and financial technology has released its digital transformation roadmap. The newly released digital transformation roadmap recognizes the critical role played by digital finance in improving efficiency, reducing errors and accelerating financial process. With a goal of achieving a digital economy by 2023, GreenPro has over the years focused on acquisitions and investing in the digital finance economy.

In 2020, it acquired Millennium Sapphire for US$4 million with the plan of transforming it from the traditional asset class into a digital asset class for easy evaluation and storage. GreenPro also acquired a 15% equity interest in Ata Plus Sdn Bhd, a regulated crowdfunding digital platform registered with the Securities Commission of Malaysia. In May 2020, it announced the acquisition of First Bullion Holdings Inc., a regulated digital assets exchange that enables securities token offerings. In November 2020, GreenPro signed a binding agreement with New Business Media Sdn. Bhd "NBM" to acquire 18% equity interest of NBM.

In 2021, the company intensified its digital transformation journey with an investment in Innovest Energy Fund, a crypto focused investment fund with a focus of developing products and services for the cryptocurrency industry and economy. Recently the company's incubated project Adventure Air Race Company Limited, an operator for World Championship Air Race, announced its intention to list on a senior stock exchange in USA while another incubated project Angkasa-X also announced it has successfully signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HallBru Tech Brunei to promote internet connectivity for Borneo Island, BIMP-EAGA Region.

In 2022, the company intends to focus on different areas such as accounting intelligence, capital intelligence, compliance intelligence, satellite internet connectivity and digital banking intelligence. It will assist emerging growth businesses in these areas as well as invest resources into it. The company envisions to complete the digital transformation journey by 2023 where each of these activities they are undertaking will build a digital economy.