Dr. Hai Sun Joins META as Director of Lithography Manufacturing and Operations

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Dr. Hai Sun has joined the Company as Director of …

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that Dr. Hai Sun has joined the Company as Director of Lithography Manufacturing and Operations. Dr. Sun brings more than 20 years of nanofabrication engineering and leadership experience. He will lead the lithography manufacturing team responsible for developing and sustaining the line processes for lithography across multiple products and technology platforms. Dr. Sun joins META from HRL Laboratories, where he was process integration section leader.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Sun's caliber join the META team," said Jonathan Waldern, Chief Technology Officer of META. "He brings extensive leadership experience as a process engineering director and manager in both manufacturing and R&D, and his many patents and publications highlight his creativity and insight."

"Lithography has been central to my career, and it is one of META's core technologies," said Dr. Sun. "I am excited to be part of the effort as we scale our processes and capacity to address a wide range of high-growth applications."

Previously, Dr. Sun spent 19 years at Western Digital, first as a lithography R&D engineer, lithography R&D manager, and then Engineering Director leading both lithography R&D and HVM manufacturing. He made significant contributions to lithography process technology and led the lithography technology development and deployment for many generations of Western Digital products over the years.

Dr. Sun holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Boston University, and conducted photochemistry research as a Postdoctoral Fellow at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. He is the inventor of 39 granted patents to date mostly in nanofabrication technologies and he has authored 24 scientific publications.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

