Advanced Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on September 3, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 23, 2021.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.