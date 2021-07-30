FAT Brands to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results On August 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), parent company of Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, and 10 other restaurant concepts, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued prior to the conference call that day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-231-0316 from the U.S. or 1-314-696-0504 internationally. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, August 12, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode is 8072033. Hosting the call will be Andy Wiederhorn, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Kuick, Chief Financial Officer.