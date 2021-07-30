checkAd

Cross Carbon Ventures Announces Formation of Carbon Capture Development Partnership

Svante Inc., Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB), Cross River Infrastructure Partners LLC, and OTS Ltd., have entered into a commercial Memorandum of Understanding that establishes Cross Carbon Ventures (CCV), an independent carbon capture development partnership. CCV will explore commercial opportunities in North America to develop, build, own and operate carbon capture projects for carbon intensive industries seeking to decarbonize their operations.

CCV will target the decarbonization of emissions by heavy industries including cement, steelmaking, petroleum refining, and large-scale hydrogen production through the development of point-source carbon capture projects.

“Providing large-scale industrial emitters with a Carbon Capture-as-a-Service offering will be integral to scaling up the carbon capture industry along with CO2 hubs to achieve global decarbonization targets,” said Aaron Ratner, President of CCV.

CCV will leverage Svante’s innovative technology to capture carbon directly from industrial post-combustion flue gases to produce pipeline-grade CO2 for safe transportation and storage.

“CCV is an ideal partnership to commercialize our technology and to provide a net-zero CO2 emission solution. CCV’s offering, along with progressive carbon abatement policies can make a Carbon Capture-as-a-Service business model profitable across a range of large-scale industrial applications,’’ said Claude Letourneau, Svante’s President and CEO.

Enbridge, North America’s leading energy infrastructure company, has a unique asset footprint and capabilities spanning the transportation and storage of conventional and low carbon energy sources that are essential to meeting global emissions reduction goals.

CCV will also benefit from OTS’s experience in operational readiness, commissioning, operation and maintenance of complex first-of-a-kind sustainable infrastructure projects.

About Svante

Svante offers companies in emissions-intensive industries a viable way to capture large-scale CO2 emissions from existing infrastructure, either for safe storage or to be used for further industrial use in a closed loop. With the ability to capture CO2 directly from industrial sources at less than half the capital cost of existing solutions, Svante makes industrial-scale carbon capture a reality. Svante’s technology is currently being deployed in the field at pilot plant-scale by industry leaders in the energy and cement manufacturing sectors. The CO2MENT Pilot Plant Project – a partnership between Lafarge (Holcim) and TOTAL S.A. – is operating a 1 tonne per day (TPD) plant in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada that will re-inject captured CO2 into concrete, while the construction and commissioning of a 30 TPD demonstration plant was completed in 2019 at an industrial facility in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan, Canada. A 25 TPD demonstration plant is currently under design and construction at Chevron U.S.A. located near Bakersfield, California. In addition, several feasibility studies for commercial scale carbon capture projects ranging from 500 to 4,500 TPD are underway in North America and Europe.

