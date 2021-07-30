Exagen Appoints Ana Hooker to Board of Directors

“We are excited to welcome Ms. Hooker to our Board of Directors,” said Ron Rocca, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ana’s extensive experience in life sciences, and in particular, clinical laboratories, will play a key role in Exagen’s continued expansion.”

“I am excited to join the board of such an innovative company that is having a real impact on patient’s lives through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases,” said Ms. Hooker. “Exagen has a world-class laboratory, a robust pipeline and I look forward to working with the executive leadership team and board of directors, as the Company continues to execute on its compelling mission and growth strategy.”

Ana Hooker has served as the Senior Vice President, Operations of Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, since July 2015. Ms. Hooker joined Exact Sciences Corporation in March 2013 with a focus on opening a new clinical laboratory in preparation for the launch of Cologuard. Prior to joining Exact Sciences Corporation, Ms. Hooker was at ARUP Laboratories for 15 years. While at ARUP Laboratories, Ms. Hooker held positions of increasing responsibility, including Group Manager for the Divisions of Oncology and Genetics, Technical Supervisor of the University of Utah Hospital Clinical Laboratories, Vice President, Division Manager for genetics and Senior Vice President, Division Manager for anatomic pathology, oncology and genetics. Ms. Hooker currently serves on the boards of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Dane County and the Overture Center for the Arts. Ms. Hooker is also a member of the Latino Professional Association (LPA), Clinical Laboratory Management Association (CLMA), Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP), and the American Society of Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS). Ms. Hooker earned a Bachelor of Science from Kansas State University, a medical technologist degree from Hays Pathology Laboratories, and an M.B.A. from Westminster College.