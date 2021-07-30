ScanSource to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results August 24, 2021

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, announced today that it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results for the period ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. ScanSource management will host an earnings conference call to discuss these results later that day, August 24, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call may be accessed via a live Internet webcast in the Investor Relations section of ScanSource, Inc.’s web site, www.scansource.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at www.scansource.com for 60 days.