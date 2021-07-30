checkAd

CACI Showcases Mission Technology for U.S. Navy at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will exhibit technology to advance speed to fleet capability for the U.S. Navy’s multi-domain battlefield at Sea-Air-Space 2021, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from Aug. 2-4, 2021.

Backed by decades of mission proven signals intelligence (SIGINT) experience, CACI’s technology advances capability to collect and process advanced signals, and to meet a wider array of tactical and strategic autonomous capabilities.

Additionally, CACI will sponsor three interactive exhibits at the STEM Expo on Aug. 1, a complimentary event for students in grades five through 12 that inspires and empowers their interests in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

During the main exhibit, CACI will feature the following technologies in booth #909:

  • The newly launched CM62 Micro Gimbal: CACI's multi-sensor imaging system that combines high definition electro-optical (EO) imagery and a custom long-wave infrared (LWIR) core in a 260g, compact system. The CM62 offers high performance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), in a small, lightweight, low-power system to enhance future small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) operations.
  • Electronic Warfare: For the Navy, and for all of the Department of Defense, CACI delivers precision EW technology against adversary signals. These software-defined solutions are open, modular, and scalable, with automated layers of defense that employ artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to speed detection, identification, decision-making, and exploitation.
  • SteelBox: CACI’s award-winning enterprise technology that secures mobile communications, including calls and text messages, protecting U.S. government agencies from unwanted audiences. SteelBox is the first secure and certified mobile communications app that enables government officials to use smartphones to text and make calls without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise.
  • Counter Unmanned Systems (C-UxS): CACI will also feature other C-UxS SkyTracker technologies in addition to the CM62 Micro Gimbal, including the CORIAN Fixed Sensor, a modular, scalable, and interoperable counter-drone system-of-systems capability composed of fixed site, dismount, and mobile form factors that scale to meet the mission needs of any operation.
  • Artificial Intelligence: For the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, CACI focuses on mission needs and pragmatic approaches. By embedding advanced AI techniques within production-ready, cost-effective architectures, CACI technologies are meeting evolving strategic and tactical needs.
  • Agile Solution Factory (ASF): ASF optimizes Agile software development, delivering the benefits of Agile at an enterprise scale. The results of CACI’s ASF on large government programs include increased end-user satisfaction through higher quality and more secure software deployed on shorter release cycles.

Supporting Tomorrow’s Innovators at the Sea-Air-Space STEM Expo

Seite 1 von 2
Caci International Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CACI Showcases Mission Technology for U.S. Navy at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will exhibit technology to advance speed to fleet capability for the U.S. Navy’s multi-domain battlefield at Sea-Air-Space 2021, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Signs a North American Distribution Agreement With Display Logic for ...
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021
Pinterest Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Tellurian and Shell Sign Agreements for 3 mtpa
X-FAB Second Quarter 2021 Results
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21CACI Awarded $496 Million Contract to Provide Automated Test System Support to the U.S. Air Force
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21CACI Wins $1.4 Billion Task Order with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to Counter and Deter Various Threats
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21CACI International Invites You to Participate in its Full Year FY21 Results and FY22 Guidance Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten