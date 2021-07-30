CACI Showcases Mission Technology for U.S. Navy at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will exhibit technology to advance speed to fleet capability for the U.S. Navy’s multi-domain battlefield at Sea-Air-Space 2021, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from Aug. 2-4, 2021.
Backed by decades of mission proven signals intelligence (SIGINT) experience, CACI’s technology advances capability to collect and process advanced signals, and to meet a wider array of tactical and strategic autonomous capabilities.
Additionally, CACI will sponsor three interactive exhibits at the STEM Expo on Aug. 1, a complimentary event for students in grades five through 12 that inspires and empowers their interests in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.
During the main exhibit, CACI will feature the following technologies in booth #909:
- The newly launched CM62 Micro Gimbal: CACI's multi-sensor imaging system that combines high definition electro-optical (EO) imagery and a custom long-wave infrared (LWIR) core in a 260g, compact system. The CM62 offers high performance intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), in a small, lightweight, low-power system to enhance future small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) operations.
- Electronic Warfare: For the Navy, and for all of the Department of Defense, CACI delivers precision EW technology against adversary signals. These software-defined solutions are open, modular, and scalable, with automated layers of defense that employ artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques to speed detection, identification, decision-making, and exploitation.
- SteelBox: CACI’s award-winning enterprise technology that secures mobile communications, including calls and text messages, protecting U.S. government agencies from unwanted audiences. SteelBox is the first secure and certified mobile communications app that enables government officials to use smartphones to text and make calls without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise.
- Counter Unmanned Systems (C-UxS): CACI will also feature other C-UxS SkyTracker technologies in addition to the CM62 Micro Gimbal, including the CORIAN Fixed Sensor, a modular, scalable, and interoperable counter-drone system-of-systems capability composed of fixed site, dismount, and mobile form factors that scale to meet the mission needs of any operation.
- Artificial Intelligence: For the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community, CACI focuses on mission needs and pragmatic approaches. By embedding advanced AI techniques within production-ready, cost-effective architectures, CACI technologies are meeting evolving strategic and tactical needs.
- Agile Solution Factory (ASF): ASF optimizes Agile software development, delivering the benefits of Agile at an enterprise scale. The results of CACI’s ASF on large government programs include increased end-user satisfaction through higher quality and more secure software deployed on shorter release cycles.
Supporting Tomorrow’s Innovators at the Sea-Air-Space STEM Expo
