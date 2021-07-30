CACI Showcases Mission Technology for U.S. Navy at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) will exhibit technology to advance speed to fleet capability for the U.S. Navy’s multi-domain battlefield at Sea-Air-Space 2021, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from Aug. 2-4, 2021.

Backed by decades of mission proven signals intelligence (SIGINT) experience, CACI’s technology advances capability to collect and process advanced signals, and to meet a wider array of tactical and strategic autonomous capabilities.