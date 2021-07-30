NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators.”

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/WukbE

Somewhere in the mix of influencers and technologies resides the next great thing in advertising: ultra-targeted marketing utilizing the full spectrum of influencers – including kidfluencers, nano-influencers and even computer-generated influencers – to reach the desired demographic, no matter how big or how specific. There’s good money in it too, as evidenced by a Business Insider market report estimating companies will spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing in 2022. Take note that is parity with over-the-air TV ad revenue. Times have changed.

Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR) represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of four professional-run content houses, each with more than 50 content creators. Every content house has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. The comprehensive portfolio includes management, production and deal-making services to its hand-selected influencers. Clubhouse also has a management unit specifically for individual influencer clients and an investment arm for M&A or investment activity specific to the social media influencer markets.

About Clubhouse Media Group Inc.

Clubhouse Media believes it represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

For more information about the company, please visit www.ClubhouseMediaGroup.com .

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com