Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC CMGR) Forging Future of Influencer Media and Marketing

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR)  announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/WukbE

Somewhere in the mix of influencers and technologies resides the next great thing in advertising: ultra-targeted marketing utilizing the full spectrum of influencers – including kidfluencers, nano-influencers and even computer-generated influencers – to reach the desired demographic, no matter how big or how specific. There’s good money in it too, as evidenced by a Business Insider market report estimating companies will spend up to $15 billion on influencer marketing in 2022. Take note that is parity with over-the-air TV ad revenue. Times have changed.

Clubhouse Media Group Inc. (OTC: CMGR) represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of four professional-run content houses, each with more than 50 content creators. Every content house has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. The comprehensive portfolio includes management, production and deal-making services to its hand-selected influencers. Clubhouse also has a management unit specifically for individual influencer clients and an investment arm for M&A or investment activity specific to the social media influencer markets.

About Clubhouse Media Group Inc.

Clubhouse Media believes it represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. Clubhouse Media offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. Clubhouse Media’s management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing, and digital content creation expertise.

For more information about the company, please visit www.ClubhouseMediaGroup.com.

