checkAd

Matthew Kiang Joins EV Lithium Solutions, Inc. (“EVLS”) as COO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.07.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTCQB: ATAO) is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Kiang has joined EVLS as its Chief Operating Officer, and also joined the Advisory Board of the parent company, Altair International Corp.

As EVLS moves forward in the development, expansion, and commercialization efforts related to our lithium battery technology and business, we believe that Mr. Kiang’s extended industry resources, as well as strategic and operational experience, will bring significant value to the company and explore more business opportunities with emerging markets. As an EMBA graduate of the Shanghai Fudan University (China) and of the Kelly School of Business at Indiana, Mr. Kiang has a working familiarity with the Asian markets and international business practices. Boasting a strong background in both the automotive and battery development spaces, Mr. Kiang spent ten years as Executive Director of Retail Network Development for Daimler Mercedes-Benz, with a focus in China-Asia Markets, and as a Sales manager for LG Korea and LG Industrial Systems.

Additionally, he has played key organizational roles with numerous companies in the EV battery and automotive spaces in Korea, China, and Malaysia, assisting companies in listing transactions on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong, as well as developing partnerships and joint ventures internationally. We firmly believe that Mr. Kiang joining the team will be of great benefit to all shareholders as well as to the future development of the company.

About Altair: Altair International Corp (OTC Markets: ATAO) is a diversified holding company whose strategy is to acquire and develop interests in a range of profitable ventures within the Energy and Minerals sector.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please visit the company’s website at: altairinternationalcorp.com, or contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: lisa@skylineccg.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Matthew Kiang Joins EV Lithium Solutions, Inc. (“EVLS”) as COO PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Altair International Corp. (the “Company” or “Altair”) (OTCQB: ATAO) is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew Kiang has joined EVLS as its Chief Operating Officer, and also joined the Advisory Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Production Results and Cash Flows; Jacobina and ...
Yamana Gold Increases Annual Dividend by Nearly 15% to $0.12 Per Share and Announces Normal Course ...
Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips ...
Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines
Vasta Platform Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director
Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from ...
Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board