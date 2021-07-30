NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Tryp Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Psychedelics — Not Just for Mental Health Anymore.”

While it is common knowledge that the use of psychedelic medicines such as peyote and psilocybin to produce healing effects dates back thousands of years, modern-day research was stymied by the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 that classified psychedelics as Schedule I drugs with no medical use. In the last few years, the stigma has been lifted, and research has accelerated with some promising results, such as Johns Hopkins Medicine showing that two doses of psilocybin, the psychoactive compound in “magic” mushrooms, in combination with psychotherapy produced a reduction in symptoms for adults with major depression.

While depression is a hot-button indication for several different psychedelic companies, Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) is confident that psilocybin can be effective in treating several other underserved indications, namely chronic pain and certain eating disorders. The San Diego-based company has assembled a seasoned management team and group of world-class advisors to lend their expertise in developing new drug candidates for chronic pain and eating disorders as part of Tryp’s Psilocybin-for-Neuropsychiatric Disorders, or PFN program.

Tryp Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds with known activity and safety profiles for the treatment of rare and other diseases with unmet medical needs. Tryp’s psilocybin-for-neuropsychiatric disorders, or PFN(TM) (“PFN”), program is focused on the development of synthetic psilocybin as a new class of drug for the treatment of certain neuropsychiatric-based disorders. Tryp’s lead PFN drug candidate is TRP-8802 for the treatment of fibromyalgia, a chronic pain syndrome estimated to affect more than five million people in the United States. The company is also preparing to initiate a phase 2a clinical study for eating disorders in partnership with the Dr. Jennifer Miller at the University of Florida. In addition to its PFN program, Tryp is developing TRP-1001, an oral formulation of razoxane for the treatment of soft-tissue sarcoma. Soft-tissue sarcomas are a rare and diverse group of tumors that account for about 1% of all cancers in adults and 7% in children. Based on the prevalence of soft-tissue sarcomas in the United States, Tryp believes it is a rare disease and that TRP-1001 should qualify for orphan drug status.

