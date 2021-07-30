checkAd

Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, August 11 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FSE:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor," "VMC" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles, today announced that it will release …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FSE:6LG) ("Vicinity Motor," "VMC" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG and clean diesel vehicles, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on August 11, 2021 to discuss Vicinity's second quarter 2021 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q2 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-300-8521
International Dial-in: 1-412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159285
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146136

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Saturday, September 11, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 10159285. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Q2 2021 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.
Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG and clean-diesel vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity™ buses, which maintain a dominant market share in Canada, are produced by the Company's world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility being built in Washington state. The Company's innovative Vicinity Lightning™ EV bus, enabled through a strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com for product details.

Company Contact:
John LaGourgue
VP Corporate Development
604-288-8043
IR@grandewest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman or Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
VMC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding anticipated benefits of listing on the Nasdaq, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vicinity's expectations including other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Vicinity's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Vicinity's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Vicinity assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Vicinity Motor Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657722/Vicinity-Motor-Corp-to-Report-Second ...

