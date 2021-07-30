checkAd

Viking Energy Announces Additional Equity Investment from Camber Energy

Autor: Accesswire
30.07.2021, 14:30  |  24   |   |   

Positions Viking for Potential Acquisition & Exclusive License ArrangementHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ("Viking" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of another deal with its …

Positions Viking for Potential Acquisition & Exclusive License Arrangement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ("Viking" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of another deal with its majority-owned shareholder, Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber"), pursuant to which Camber purchased $11 million worth of common stock of Viking.

The proceeds from the transaction are to be used by Viking to (i) facilitate the potential acquisition of an approximate 60.5% interest in a company engaged in the manufacture and supply of industrial engines, power generation products, services and custom energy solutions; (ii) facilitate the potential execution of an agreement with respect to the license of a patented carbon-capture system for exclusive use in Canada and for a specified number of locations in the United States; and (iii) for general working capital purposes.

Additional details regarding the transaction were included in Viking's and Camber's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 30, 2021, and are available under "investors" - "SEC filings" at www.vikingenergygroup.com and www.camber.energy.

About Viking:

Viking is a growth-oriented energy company, and has an existing Oil & Gas division with interests in properties in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. Viking targets undervalued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's and Viking's respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

Contact Information
Investors and Media:
Tel. 281.404.4387 (ext.3)

SOURCE: Viking Energy Group, Inc.

 



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657754/Viking-Energy-Announces-Additional-E ...

Viking Energy Group Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viking Energy Announces Additional Equity Investment from Camber Energy Positions Viking for Potential Acquisition & Exclusive License ArrangementHOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) ("Viking" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of another deal with its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at ...
Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari ...
CMC Provides Exploration Update on Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually ...
OMHI - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces its East End Onemart Super Store is 80% Complete, ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...